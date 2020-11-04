As the presidential election continues to count votes and several state races have been decided, we take a look at several area races for city council, school board and other positions in government and school board.
Here are the results of several area races.
State Senate District 12A
Torrey Westrom - 32,205 (74%)
Jill Abahsain - 11,244 (26%)
State House District 8B
Mary Franson - 7,543 (72%)
Carol Wenner - 2,895 (28%)
Supreme Court Seat 4
Paul Thissen - 15,874 (54%)
Michelle MacDonald - 13,519 (46%)
Battle Lake City Council (Elect two)
Ryan Christensen - 271 (30%)
Julia Everts-DeMars - 270 (30%)
John Salvevold - 202 (22%)
Jennie Mills - 162 (18%)
Bluffton City Council (Elect two)
Ryan Kerkaert - 96 (50%)
Dan Sweere - 89 (47%)
Clitherall City Council (Elect two)
Patricia Hanson - 18 (35%)
Write-in - 17 (33%)
Gloria Dahl - 16 (31%)
Dalton City Council (Elect two)
Eric Mounts - 75 (35%)
Terry P. Leitch - 73 (34%)
Tara Lindquist - 47 (22%)
Dent City Council (Elect two)
Ashley Sonnenberg - 70 (54%)
Ryan Strugar - 56 (43%)
Elizabeth City Council (Elect two)
Denis JB Lemcke - 77 (50%)
Ryan Best - 75 (49%)
Erhard City Council (Elect two)
Bruce Walker - 47 (41%)
Chadwick Ravenscraft - 33 (29%)
William Thompson - 30 (26%)
Henning City Council (Elect two)
Scott Hart - 243 (28%)
Wes Johnson - 165 (19%)
Tanner Jorgenson - 157 (18%)
Dave Haglund - 141 (16%)
Douglas John Trana - 93 (11%)
Nicholas B Waskosky - 39 (4%)
Katie J. Dehmer - 35 (4%)
New York Mills City Council (Elect two)
Latham H. Hetland - 458 (52%)
Jerry Nesland - 422 (48%)
Ottertail City Council (Elect two)
Janet M. Hill - 232 (39%)
Michael Windey - 207 (35%)
Judah Burlingame - 144 (24%)
Parkers Prairie City Council (Elect two)
Tony Woodworth - 437 (52%)
Linda Martinson Bates -381 (46%)
Pelican Rapids City Council (Elect two)
Kevin Ballard - 411 (31%)
Steve J. Foster - 309 (23%)
John Waller III - 305 (32%)
Patrick Patterson - 286 (22%)
Perham City Council (Elect two)
James M. Johnson - 917 (39%)
Eric M. Spencer - 730 (31%)
Jeff Fritz - 680 (29%)
Richville City Council (Elect two)
Brain Sundberg - 34 (55%)
Mark Haspel - 28 (45%)
Underwood City Council (Elect two)
Tim Hammes - 116 (38%)
Reece Hanson -102 (33%)
Jake Schmid - 85 (28%)
Urbank City Council (Elect two)
Travis Tomford - 23 (52%)
Dana Jesnowski - 11 (25%)
Dawn Terfehr - 9 (20%)
Vergas City Council (Elect two)
Bruce Albright - 121 (28%)
Natalie Fischer - 103 (24%)
Austin C. Tegtmeier - 100 (23%)
Paul A. Pinke - 100 (23%)
Vining City Council (Elect two)
Jon Stueve - 30 (58%)
Peter Gaustad - 20 (38%)
Wadena City Council (Elect two)
Wade Miller - 1,473 (53%)
Jessie Gibbs - 1,255 (46%)
Rothsay City Council (Elect two)
Tulsa-Leigh Kugler - 200 (48%)
Anthony Harris - 195 (47%)
Corliss Township Hospital District Board
Michael Brasel - 328 (100%)
Dead Lake Township Hospital District Board
Spencer Schram - 265 (99%)
Dunn Township Hospital District Board
David Slotten - 517 (99%)
Edna Township Hospital District Board
Terry Marthaler - 512 (100%)
Erhard Township Hospital District Board
Richard Bratlien - 63 (100%)
Erhards Grove Township Hospital District Board
Write-in - 21 (100%)
Norwegian Grove Township Hospital District Board
Write-in - 24 (100%)
Pelican Township Hospital District Board
Dave Ellison - 322 (100%)
Pine Lake Township Hospital District Board
Al Berube - 407 (99%)
Rush Lake Township Hospital District Board
Eugene Jahnke - 563 (98%)
Star Lake Township Hospital District Board
Alana VanWatermulen - 205 (100%)
Battle Mayor
Richard J. Bullard - 257 (52%)
Pat Schmid - 94 (19%)
Donald Maslow - 84 (17%)
Clitherall Mayor
Kerry Van Santen - 25 (68%)
Larry L. Nickolite Jr. - 11 (30%)
Erhard Mayor
Write-in - 36 (100%)
Henning Mayor
Darren Wiese - 253 (53%)
Tammy M. Fosse - 220 (46%)
Ottertail Mayor
Ron Grobeck - 220 (56%)
Jill T. Carlson - 172 (43%)
Vergas Mayor
Julie Bruhn - 144 (59%)
Battle Lake: Renewal of expiring capital project levy authorization
Yes - 1,990 (72%)
No - 781 (28%)
Henning: Renewal of expiring referendum revenue authorization
Yes - 1,297 (67%)
No - 638 (33%)
West Central Area: School building bonds for new elementary school
Yes - 1,077 (34%)
No - 2,054 (66%)
West Central Area: School building bonds for classroom expansion and equipment
Yes - 1,439 (47%)
No - 1,647 (53%)
West Central Area: School building bonds for secondary site fitness space
Yes - 1,092 (35%)
No - 2,000 (65%)
West Central Area: School building bonds for track and field complex outdoor upgrades
Yes - 1,125 (37%)
No - 1,948 (63%)
Ashby School Board (Elect four)
Heidi Hoff - 699 (25%)
Kirby Spangler - 625 (22%)
Corey Johnson - 600 (21%)
Benjamin Johnson - 510 (18%)
Brian Johnson - 366 (13%)
Battle Lake School Board (Elect three)
Aimie Hallberg - 1,571 (28%)
Jonathan Hartman - 1,441 (25%)
Rachel Logan - 1,434 (25%)
Terry Haviland - 1,224 (21%)
Fergus Falls School Board (Elect three)
Matthew Lemke - 7,428 (35%)
Natalie Knutson - 7,389 (35%)
Stephen Vigesaa - 6,219 (29%)
Henning School Board (Elect three)
Rodney Thalmann - 1,248 (29%)
Reed Reinbold - 1,232 (29%)
Kim R. Haugen - 1,215 (28%)
Shirlee (Harlin) Grady - 547 (13%)
New York Mills School Board (Elect four)
Derek Braukmann - 1,164 (19%)
Kristina Ehnert - 1,034 (17%)
Wendy Hetland - 860 (14%)
Teresa Pederson - 780 (13%)
Jordan Uselman - 769 (12%)
David Hotchkiss - 483 (8%)
Amber A. Rastedt - 448 (7%)
Leif Ronning - 328 (5%)
Jayne Whiteford - 314 (5%)
Parkers Prairie School Board (Elect three)
Scott M. Wagner - 1,201 (35%)
Jeffrey Samuelson - 1,107 (32%)
Nancy Euteneuer - 1,098 (32%)
Pelican Rapids School Board (Elect three)
Anne Peterson - 2,412 (29%)
Jon Karger - 2,356 (29%)
Molly Welch - 1,975 (24%)
Stacy L. Cruz - 1,443 (18%)
Perham-Dent School Board (Elect three)
Sue Von Ruden - 4,368 (34%)
Aaron Kalina - 4,208 (33%)
Cyndy Huber - 4,020 (32%)
Underwood School Board (Elect three)
Rebekah Meder - 989 (35%)
John Wold - 984 (35%)
Adam Baker - 863 (30%)
Wadena-Deer Creek School Board (Elect three)
Dan Lawson - 2,726 (35%)
Barb Tumberg - 2,691 (34%)
Kent Schmidt - 2,413 (31%)
West Central Area School Board (Elect four)
Terry Christenson - 1,642 (17%)
Jeremiah Ulrich - 1,526 (16%)
Gary Sabolik - 1,193 (12%)
Kayla Sanstead - 1,044 (11%)
Heather Johnson - 996 (10%)
Sheena Haack - 976 (10%)
Claire Vincent - 776 (8%)
Natasha Kaiser - 610 (6%)
Chase Johnson - 581 (6%)
Kesha Trinka - 493 (5%)
Brandon-Evansville School Board (Elect four)
Rachel Wagner - 1,290 (24%)
Trent Froemming - 1,232 (23%)
Andrew Siira - 1,028 (19%)
Kent A. Huisman - 1,009 (19%)
Tonya Gackle - 805 (15%)
Breckenridge School Board (Elect four)
Shawn Krause Roberts - 1,380 (19%)
Brett Johnson - 1,369 (19%)
Ty Mikkelson - 1,340 (18%)
Steven Arnhalt - 1,300 (18%)
Erin Johnson - 1,292 (18%)
Tracey Desjarlais - 610 (8%)
Urbank City Council (Special Election)
Sarah Hendrickson - 15 (60%)
Teresa Terfehr - 10 (40%)
Buse Township Town Clerk
Write-in - 34 (100%)
Butler Township Town Supervisor Seat B
Adam Minten - 119 (71%)
Dawn Swanz - 25 (27%)
Folden Township Town Treasurer
Write-in - 32 (100%)
