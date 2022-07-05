St. Cloud – Entrepreneurs and soon-to-be-entrepreneurs in the West Central Minnesota and Fargo region are invited to participate in a free, virtual Lean Startup Program led by ILT Academy, a St. Cloud-based Ed Tech Startup focused on critical thinking, design innovation and startup entrepreneurship.
Those interested in participating in the 10-week program, which runs every Thursday evening between July 28 and Sept. 29, must register by July 13 at www.iltacademy.io/explore-programs/westcentral-mn-fargo-summer-2022/. There are a limited number of openings available.
Nick Tietz, Founder and CEO of ILT Studios, which created its ILT Academy in 2020, said participants do not need startup experience or a fully-formed idea for a startup — just ambition, motivation and grit. The Lean Startup Innovation Program will build startup skills as participants work on their business ideas.
“A lean startup is a methodology for developing business and products that aim to shorten the product development cycle and discover if a business model is viable,” said Tietz. “Our platform enables entrepreneurs to have unique opportunities to connect, collaborate and experience success faster by getting better customer feedback and iterating through their proposed business model.”
Tietz added that while working on their business ideas, participants will learn and practice the skills needed to refine, explore, innovate and develop a plan for their business ideas. Participants will also connect with fellow entrepreneurs, coaches and mentors to be a part of the community of startup entrepreneurs.
“The Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation (GSDC) is pleased to again partner with ILT Academy and others in encouraging and supporting entrepreneurship,” said GSDC Business Development Director Leslie Dingman. “There are already many success stories in our region, and we expect there will be more as a result of the Lean Startup Program.”
In addition to the GSDC, ILT Academy’s Lean Startup Program is also sponsored by: America’s SBDC Minnesota, Fargo Moorhead Economic Development, Great North Labs, Greater Fergus Falls, Herberger Business School at St. Cloud State University, Kensington Bank, Launch Minnesota, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, Minnesota State and Moss & Barnett.
Anyone from Minnesota and North Dakota may apply for the virtual program, although priority will be given to founders and startups based in the West Central Minnesota and Greater Fargo areas.
Each Thursday session will run from 6-10 p.m. The final evening, Sept. 29, will include a Founder’s Showcase, where teams will have the opportunity to present their ideas to the regional startup community, business leaders and potential investors.
Additional information about the Lean Startup Program’s curriculum and ILT Academy is at www.iltacademy.io/explore-programs/westcentral-mn-fargo-summer-2022/.