In partnership with Otter Tail County, the Fergus Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, West Central Initiative and Greater Fergus Falls is seeking to understand how COVID-19 is impacting businesses throughout our area. 

All businesses are invited and encouraged to participate in a brief survey so we can better serve you during this time of need. To take the survey, use the following link: http://bit.ly/OTC-covid

The survey will also be promoted through each organization’s social media channels and websites. 

The information will be used by the organizations to better support businesses and to inform the development of short and long term recovery resources, including Small Business Administration (SBA) Disaster Recovery Loan programming. 

Survey results will be analyzed daily to establish themes, and the organizations will be working together to address immediate business needs.

 

