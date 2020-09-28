On Sept. 24, NPR shared preliminary community college enrollment data for the fall of 2020 school term. According to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, enrollment is down 8% nationally despite the elevated unemployment numbers in the country.
Generally, enrollment is increased during times of high unemployment and economic recession. It is presumed that the change in trend is directly correlated to the pandemic plaguing the country.
Area community colleges have reported a decrease in enrollment during the times of pandemic as well, though at a lower rate than reported. NDSCS reported that fall enrollment for the year is at 2,829 compared to 2,977 in the fall of 2019, a disparity of 4.97%. M State’s enrollment is also down, reporting 3553.27 enrolled this fall versus the 3755.66 enrolled in the fall 2019 term, a decrease of 5.39%.
“We are seeing fewer high school students enrolled in early entry courses this fall, however, there is a steady number of students who are continuing to pursue a certificate or degree in one of our academic programs,” said NDSCS President John Richman. “This is reflected in the number of credits our students are taking, with 52.5% of our students taking classes full time.”
“COVID has changed all aspects of college learning and student life,” shared M State’s Karen Reilly. M State’s Fergus Falls campus has a primary focus on liberal arts studies and, while enrollment is down, they have seen an increase in enrollment within their health care programs.
NDSCS has noticed a decrease in students taking all in-person classes and an increase in online school enrollment during the pandemic, reporting an increase of 28.7% compared to last year. However, on-campus living in residence halls or apartments has remained the same despite enrollment changes.
