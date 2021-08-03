MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL — The following students have been named to the 2021 spring semester dean's list at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, the university announced today.

To qualify for the dean's list, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average. 

Erhard   

  • Christopher Zajac     

Fergus Falls

  • Olivia Becker 
  • Caleb Danielson
  • Kindra Peterson
  • Anna Reard
  • Chloe Schindler

Pelican Rapids

  • Moriah Johnson
