Otter Tail County (OTC) has announced that over half a million dollars from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding has been dedicated to funding business and workforce programs to get both youth and adults back to work.
The business and workforce-related programs will be supported and developed with ARP funding and align with the ‘OTC Works’ workforce strategy developed by the Community Development Agency (CDA). The strategy focuses on promoting the availability of jobs with family sustaining wages in the County, helping employers recruit and retain workers more effectively and creating partnerships to improve occupational readiness, reducing barriers to employment and aligning skills for future workforce needs.
The critical nature of the workforce shortage has driven CDA staff and the board of directors to develop and advance programs with various partner organizations. One such program, the Youth Workforce Navigation Program, is going to be a big one.
Community Development Director Amy Baldwin said the program will bridge the gap between employers, school districts and students to address short term workforce challenges and create long term employer-to-worker connections.
“It is intended to focus on the work-based learning needs within the county’s school districts, and how those needs match with our business’ needs and desires to engage with students aged 16 and up. The program will allow high school students to explore local careers and employers, and create connections between employers and school staff, and build our future workforce.,” said Baldwin.
Cardinal Consulting Solutions, a local independent consulting firm focused on workforce recruitment and retention strategies, has been contracted to work with the county on the program.
Baldwin pointed out that some of the ways that businesses can engage with students are through offering internships, providing facility tours, presenting as a classroom speaker, providing teacher externships and offering employment opportunities. The program will bridge the gap between employers, school districts and students to address short term workforce challenges and create long term employer-to-worker connections. This program is one of several in development.
There are several other programs that are in development, including a certified nursing assistants (CNA) program. Baldwin said there is a statewide effort right now to train additional CNAs, and the county has been helping with marketing and promoting opportunities locally with a good response so far. The program covers all the supplies, training costs and testing costs for new CNAs to get into the workplace. Baldwin said the classes are currently full and it has been so successful that they are adding more soon.
Another program being developed iscalled the Empowered Worker Program. The concept or goal of the program is to support people who have barriers that prevent them from being fully engaged in the workforce and help them overcome those barriers.
“There can be a lot of challenges that people have which include transportation, childcare, stable housing, other influencers in their background that might be hindering their ability to become fully active in the workforce. We know we have high workforce participation for those who are able to be active in the workforce, but how do we tap into those that may not be fully engaged in the workforce?” said Baldwin.
County commissioner and CDA board member, Kurt Mortenson, shared his excitement for the programs and investments that will be made with ARP funding.
“OTC staff have done a great job identifying programs that will make a positive impact for residents and the local economy. Approving these investment priorities is just the beginning of an unprecedented time of public investment into our county,” said Mortenson.
OTC will use its grand total $11.4 million in ARP allocation to invest in business and workforce, housing investment, broadband and infrastructure and community resilience. Baldwin stated that these priority investment areas align with the county’s long range strategic plan and response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Programs and support related to all these investment areas will be developed with partners throughout OTC.
Businesses wanting to engage with any of OTC’s school districts, can contact Amy Johnson with Cardinal Consulting Solutions at amy@cardinalconsultingsolutions.com.