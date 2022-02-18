CREATIVE TALENT: Left to right, Irene McDaniels, Hazel Bring, Grace Weber, Cheyanne Stundahl and Tyler Herr hold their award certificates from the 2022 Art A-Fair competition at Minnesota State University Moorhead.
TEACHING THE NEXT GENERATION: Brad Bachmeier (left), program director and professor of art education at Minnesota State University Moorhead, stands with Jonathan Hartman (right), visual art instructor at Underwood High School, during the 2022 Art A-Fair.
Submitted
This past January, Minnesota State University Moorhead (MSUM) held its eighth annual Art A-Fair. At the event, 25 different schools participate in an art show and competition, comprised of a total of 175 different pieces of artwork – all original pieces created by high school students from the participating schools.
Jonathan Hartman, who teaches visual arts at Underwood High School, has been entering his students into the competition since it began eight years ago.
“It is always important for students to participate in a variety of activities. Participation is not limited to just sports. Each student has their own set of abilities and these should be highlighted,” explained Hartman about the importance of the competition. “For most art students, the only way for their abilities to shine is through art shows or competitions.”
The Art A-Fair allows only eight pieces of work from each school to be submitted, each of which is displayed at the Roland Dille Center for the Arts Gallery at MSUM for two weeks. “Students always enjoy having their work on display,” said Hartman. “I always wish I could send more students' work, but every show has a limit to the number of submitted works.”
A panel of art faculty members examined all of the art and determined winners in eight different media categories.
This year, out of a total of 40 awards given at the end of the fair, the Underwood art students took home nine of them. In addition to that, the Underwood students, as a group, were honored with the award for “Best Minnesota School Exhibition.”
On Jan. 28, the students participated in workshops taught by MSUM faculty members and then attended an awards ceremony for their pieces.
“I was very proud of my students and the work they have created. This award is all about their work and accomplishments,” shared Hartman. “This shows the work and pride students have put into their artwork.”
