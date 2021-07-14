The Fergus Falls Public Library announced the addition of an Arts Advisory Committee in a release on Monday. Current members of the Arts Advisory Committee are Naomi Schliesman, Kandace Creel Falcon, Sharon Hintgen and Gail Hedstrom.
The purpose of the committee is to assist library staff in increasing the library’s permanent and circulating art collections. The committee will work to develop a collection of equity and inclusion, including a diverse range of artists, art formats, and perspectives, the release stated.
“The circulating artwork available at the library is a unique offering. In acquiring art, like all collection development work, we want to ensure the library’s circulating art collection is broad and diverse,” said library director, Gail Hedstrom.
Additionally, the Fergus Falls Public Library’s Arts Advisory Committee will have a role in developing relationships with artists and curating art exhibits for the library with a focus on introducing a range of formats, mediums and artists.
Library staff will be updating art inventory and the library’s catalog with detailed descriptions and photographs for online browsing. Art acquisitions will follow with priority given to the inclusion of diverse perspectives that promote equity.
“The library truly provides unique access to art for all people,” shared Hedstrom.
Additional information can be obtained by contacting Gail Hedstrom at 218-739-9387 or by email at ghedstrom@ffpubliclibrary.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.