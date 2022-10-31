Illustrious career

Local artist Jenny Field recently celebrated thirty years of her vibrant catalogue of work with over 50 pieces at her retrospective showing at the Kaddatz Gallery in downtown Fergus Falls. 

 Submitted | Tor Anderson

Jenny Field is a rural artist who works from her tiny studio in Maine Township near Phelps Mill. Her "life's drive" has been creating art. During the span of her career, she has created more than 500 feet of murals in Minnesota homes and businesses, taught art classes for children and adults, owned and operated a seasonal antiques and art business and collaborated with other local artists, all while creating art pieces for gallery shows. She is currently focusing on oil and acrylic wall art that evokes emotion and occasional questioning through the use of vibrant color, line, movement and texture.



