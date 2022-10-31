Jenny Field is a rural artist who works from her tiny studio in Maine Township near Phelps Mill. Her "life's drive" has been creating art. During the span of her career, she has created more than 500 feet of murals in Minnesota homes and businesses, taught art classes for children and adults, owned and operated a seasonal antiques and art business and collaborated with other local artists, all while creating art pieces for gallery shows. She is currently focusing on oil and acrylic wall art that evokes emotion and occasional questioning through the use of vibrant color, line, movement and texture.
Field’s retrospective on Oct. 20 at the Kaddatz Gallery included 52 pieces that represented three decades of vivid painted works by the artist. The series of large, colorful works included expressionistic canvases, early examples of her painted furniture, mixed media pieces and small decorative items.
Field grew up 11 miles east of Erhard on a dairy farm and received her first creative instruction when her mother put her and two other siblings in art classes just outside of Dent: “Mrs. Gardner was her name, and she was giving adult oil painting lessons. My mother asked her if she would take three children in the class, and her response was, ‘If want to pay the extra five dollars, it’s up to you.’ That was my first taste of oil painting and I was seven years old.”
“I’ve just always been an artist,” Field explains. “I was just born this way. Luckily I had a very good, great and wonderful high school art teacher, Mr. James Fletcher and he taught the things that we really needed to know – he would tell me to learn the rules and then break them.”
Field describes the main body of her work as being comprised mostly of paintings, although she has done collaborations with other area artists and various side projects. She explains that the work of Gustav Klimt, Georgia O’Keefe, Palo and Picasso have all served as a wonderful influences for her work.
“Every single piece that I’ve ever done means something, even the tiniest magnet. For me, it’s been my whole life,” Field says. “It’s been what I’ve to pay my bills, it’s been what I’ve used to make me happy, for expression – it’s everything.”
Field went to college for fine arts right out of high school and eventually gained her associates degree in graphic design in commercial art at Moorhead Technical College, however after moving to Texas and working as a graphic designer for a period of time she realized the profession left much to be desired for the artist within her.
She moved back to the area at the age of 22 and opened an antiques shop that was open seven days a week while also painting murals for individuals and local businesses: “The very first mural I painted was in Rollag and was a Minnesota scene on a garage. I got paid $100 and I had my baby with me in a play pen. I then went on to do a boathouse door, then some more doors and then a barn – it just kept going and going.”
Field explains that in addition to operating her antique shop and mural business, she was also waitressing and cooking at Lenny’s Dance Barn where she would bid on furniture that came up for auction for her store. She then was approached to teach an art for kids class which she ended up accepting: “What’s cool is that you’re talking to six-year-olds about artists like Picasso and they get it.”
Festivals were a big part of Field’s work for a period of time and one year she recounted doing 24 shows: “I would paint anything – you have a gas can, I’ll paint it, give me twenty bucks. It was a side hustle, and there was nothing I wouldn’t paint. I look back and I really embrace those years, because even if it was a magnet I painted for somebody’s fridge, they still love it.”
“Now, I’m focusing on painting whatever I want to paint, painting whatever moves me,” Field says. “I’m just really fortunate that I can do what I do and what I love.”
