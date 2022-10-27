The Fergus Falls Public Library is happy to announce that artwork by Eric Santwire is now available to view and checkout from the FFPL. Santwire works in art formats including painting, photography and film. Born in Rochester, Santwire grew up in Detroit Lakes. After graduating from Minnesota State University/Moorhead with a major in Film Studies and a minor in Studio Art, he spent twelve years living in Minneapolis, exploring the arts scene while practicing in the mediums of filmmaking, photography, painting, writing and music.
“Since moving to Fergus Falls in 2004 (and becoming one of the first tenants of the newly renovated Kaddatz Artist Lofts), I’ve worked as a freelance artist and as a gallery assistant at the Kaddatz Galleries” shared Santwire.
Over the last several years his photographs and paintings have been featured in galleries and museums throughout Minnesota and North Dakota including The Plains Art Museum, The Minneapolis Institute of Art and most recently, the gallery of the Lake Region Arts Council in Fergus Falls.
The FFPL has added three works of photography by Santwire: “Cathedral Shelter,” “Torn” and “Valentine.” “Having my photography on display at the library is a great way to expose my creative ideas to people of all ages, walks of life and those who maybe just don’t get to many regional art galleries and events. It’s also exciting that people who possibly can’t afford to purchase original art will have the chance to enjoy displaying my work in their homes,“ said Santwire.
This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through grants from the Lake Region Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage fund.
