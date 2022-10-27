Eric Santwire

Eric Santwire.

 Submitted

The Fergus Falls Public Library is happy to announce that artwork by Eric Santwire is now available to view and checkout from the FFPL. Santwire works in art formats including painting, photography and film. Born in Rochester, Santwire grew up in Detroit Lakes. After graduating from Minnesota State University/Moorhead with a major in Film Studies and a minor in Studio Art, he spent twelve years living in Minneapolis, exploring the arts scene while practicing in the mediums of filmmaking, photography, painting, writing and music.



