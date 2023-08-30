Summer is winding down but there is still a lot to see in the art community. September is bringing exhibits and shows to the area.
The Waage Art Gallery, at M State, is hosting two exhibits that will run through Dec. 14. “Amplitude” showcases former M State student Amanda Callahan. The exhibit features ceramic sculptures that show similarities between wave energy and human energy. In her artist statement, Callahan says, “Similar to a wave crashing ashore, our energy has an impact on the energy of those around us.” The second exhibit is a collection of work by eight local artists. “Thursday’s Group” was founded by a group of artists who took a class in 2014 and then wanted to continue learning about art. They would meet on Thursday’s and create new artwork, and new friendships. The artists featured are Diana Fuder, Tracy Anderson, Arlene Volden Sherman, Naomi Bjorklund, Bonita Roberts, Myron Sahlberg, Annette Hochstein and Bonnie Pfeffer.
Lake Region Arts Council has an exhibit called “ Guest Juror - Brian Frank” running now through Sept. 26. A recurring favorite, The Guest Juror is a popular exhibit. Brian Frank, has an extensive background in the art community receiving numerous grants, displays at The Minneapolis Art Institute and the Minnesota Museum of American Art and continuing work out of the Poor Farm Studio in Mankato. The artists Frank has chosen to exhibit are: Rebecca Albright, Blayze Buseth, Kim Bromley, Shanna Cramer, Dar Eckert, Kim Emretson, Christy Goulet, Scott Gundvaldson, Torri Hanna, John House, Phyllis Joos, Inkpa Mani, Su Legatt, Hannah Maki, Carman McCullough, Katy J Olson, Jim Park, Vicky Radel, Annette Richter, Stacy Wendt, Mary Jo Wentz and Carl Zachmann.
A Center for the Arts will be hosting a free will donation concert at Spies Riverfront Park on Sept. 7. Beginning at 6 p.m., The Waddington Brothers will be providing live entertainment.The group from North Dakota have been performing music together since 2004. The Waddington Brothers deliver an acoustic music style that ranges from “hard driving bluegrass to the mellow sound and dynamic western harmonies.” Food and beverage trucks will be on site.
The Otter Tail County Courthouse will be doing tours on Sept. 8, from 1-4 p.m. The tours will run every half hour and will celebrate the rotunda murals by artist Charles Holloway, as well as showcase the other art throughout the courthouse. Charles Holloway is known as one of the country's premiere mural artists.
There is still time while the weather is nice to see some great artists from the area.
