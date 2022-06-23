The Fergus Falls City Council meeting on June 21, was kicked off with a wonderful display of art resulting from “The River Is…” project that was made possible by a grant that was approved in previous months.
Attendees arriving early to the meeting were able to view all of the artworks from the 12 local artists arranged throughout the city council chambers, and these pieces ranged in expression from blown glass arrangements through to paintings, and even included mediums such as tiles, graphic design work and a blanket.
Mayor Ben Shierer introduced Kim Embretson as instrumental in organizing the project.
Embretson spoke to the collective work as a tremendously positive initiative for the Fergus Falls community: “We’ve really been inspired by all the work the city has been doing to help develop trails and places near the river to help people experience it,” he explained. “That was the main inspiration to bring art into the process, to help people rediscover our river.”
Following recognition of all the effort from area artists and organizers of “The River Is…” art program, a public hearing was held regarding storm water management.
The first dealt with the federally mandated Municipal Separate Storm Sewer (MS4) program and was presented by the city engineer of Fergus Falls, Brian Yavarow.
General goals of ensuring widespread adherence to Minnesota Pollution Control Agency ordinances and the Federal Clean Water Act were covered and included measures such as public outreach and participation, Illicit Discharge Detection and Elimination (IDDE) protocols and construction site storm water runoff control measures, to name a few.
A stated goal of the sweeping MS4 initiatives that Yavarow mentioned was to serve as an educational resource for citizens and business and remain fair towards all parties.
