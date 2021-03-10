The Fergus Falls Public Library’s Kaddatz Art for Adults series is back on Wednesday, March 24 from 6-8 p.m. with a free Zoom class. The project, a light/shadow box, is dedicated to spring and is a wonderful project in which to include children.
A release from the library stated—Create your own light/shadow box using simple and versatile techniques, crafting tools and paper. You will learn the art of layered composition in this hillside bunny retreat project. The battery powered light adds to the cool factor.
Jona Brown, instructor for this course, is a local oil and encaustic, still-life artist from Fergus Falls. She is a frequent contributor to the community, teaching art classes and sharing her talents and techniques.
“Free art classes are important to our community because they provide equal access to creative experiences which connect community members to each other and to local artists, allowing participants to not only explore a new art form but also to explore and learn creative problem solving skills with the support of an artist to guide them,” shared Kaddatz Galleries Curator Jess Torgerson. “Our hope is that class participants will leave each class with new skills in their creative toolboxes and a further interest in the arts in our community.” This project was funded with monies from Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage fund and is sponsored by
Fergus Falls Public Library, Kaddatz Galleries and Viking Library System. “It is important to fill these grant funded classes because we would like as many members of our community to take advantage of these classes as possible,” Torgerson explained.
As an adult class, techniques may be too difficult for an unattended child, though with proper adult assistance, they may enjoy the project. As part of the class, will be provided. Registration is required, and may be done by calling the library at (218) 739-9387. Registered participants will be notified when the supplies are ready to be picked up. Registration will be open with supplies run out. Presently, there are 12 kits available. There is no limit to how many kits a household may register for.
