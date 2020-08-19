Although COVID-19 has resulted in a number of changes to Springboard for the Arts’ usual programming, the nonprofit has started to regain its footing. While the pandemic came in the middle of the winter/spring 2020 Hinge Arts residencies, interrupting the remaining three artists, Springboard has recently announced their Aug. 2020 to Aug. 2021 residents, including two of the artists who were previously unable to complete the program.
“We offered to reschedule them in the next coming year,” Michele Anderson, rural program director for Springboard, said, an option that writer Susan Smith-Grier and multidisciplinary artist Lindsey Scherloum chose, but, “some people, it was just so far out that it was too hard to make any plans.”
Although the residencies usually take place in Fergus Falls, with artists living in the Kirkbride apartments, from August until December this year the residencies will be virtual. “I’m excited, with the virtual residencies, the artists are very sad they can’t come to Fergus Falls, and the whole reason they apply is to spend time here, but it’ll be interesting to see what can happen in a virtual format,” Anderson said. “I think we’ll learn some things from that, as far as maybe other ways we can do exchange with artists across the state and across the country, especially since this pandemic could last a long time.”
The Hinge Arts residency includes both career development residencies and homecoming residencies, with homecoming residents being artists who are originally from the area returning and working on projects that engage with the community. Due to that community involvement aspect of the homecoming residents, many of their residencies have been moved later in the year. There’s also a new residency this year called the Hannah Kempfer Residency for female-identifying artists working on projects that celebrate the Women’s Suffrage Centennial, named after one of the first women legislators in Minnesota, Otter Tail County resident Hannah Kempfer.
“Our intention was to host those artists this fall as a way to have some conversations in the community about that movement (women’s suffrage) and how it played out here in Otter Tail County and Fergus Falls. Obviously, since those projects involve more community involvement, we decided it was best to try to schedule them as late as possible with the hopes that they will be able to still come in person and do the project,” says Anderson. “All the residencies, obviously, the whole point is that they come to Fergus Falls and they experience the community here and they share their projects or their work with the community, but the homecoming and Hannah Kempfer ones in particular, those just wouldn’t work in a virtual setting.”
The homecoming artists this year are musician Wade Underwood, writer Ranae Hanson and performance artists Aaron and Rhiannon Fiskradatz. “It’s exciting, I’m hoping we’ll get to host them in person because they have some great projects planned. Wade Underwood grew up here and his family … founded the Daily Journal, and so he’s hoping to do a project about that story and about his connection to Fergus Falls through music,” Anderson says.
The Hannah Kempfer Residency artists will be Yan Pang, a multidisciplinary artist from Minneapolis who is looking to make a theatrical work about Kempfer’s impact and legacy; Laura Korynta, a multidisciplinary artist from St. Paul, who plans to create a puppet show about Kempfer’s life; and Heidi Jeub, a visual artist from Little Falls who will develop a series of collages about women’s suffrage in Otter Tail County.
The residency meet and greets kick off with Smith-Grier, the first resident of the new group, with a virtual meet and greet on Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 5 p.m. to get to know her and the project she hopes to work on during her time in the residency.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.