June is a fun month to get out and take advantage of the area’s numerous art events.
Charles Beck: Love of History
The Otter Tail County Historical Society is running an exhibit called Charles Beck: Love of History. On display now until the end of the year, this exhibit displays works by Charles Beck that are from the private collections of members of the Otter Tail County Historical Society and part of the Society’s collection. The OTCHS has updated their 2013 “Tribute to Charles Beck" digital slideshow and it will be played in the gallery throughout the run of the exhibit.
Kathy Evavold, curator of collections, explained Beck’s connection with the OTCHS, “He was instrumental in designing the exhibits and coached the volunteers to create visually appealing dioramas. His influence is what made the new museum a place of pride for him, the community, and the county.”
The museum and the historical society were places of pride throughout Beck’s life.
A Center for the Arts
The first of two junior musicals that are part of the summer children’s theatre program will be performed June 23-25. “School House Rock Live Jr.” will be performed by two different casts from the A Center for the Arts Youth Theatre Troupe. This revue style musical features songs and characters from the Emmy Award-winning educational cartoon series. It features memorable songs such as "Just a Bill," and "Conjunction Junction." Check out performance times and purchase your tickets by going to fergusarts.org or calling A Center for the Arts box office at 218-736-5453.
Partnering with Otter Cove Children’s Museum, A Center for the Arts presents “The Okee Dokee Brothers” on June 26 at 6 p.m. The Grammy Award-winning Okee Dokee Brothers put their passion for the outdoors at the heart of their Americana Folk music. This family fun event will be at the Kirkbride (behind the tower).
Several current art exhibits are still on display, but will be ending soon. You don’t want to miss your chance to see them.
At the Kaddatz Gallery: Nancy X. Valentine: Legacy Amendment and C. Beck: Murals & Public Works are on display until Jun. 17.
At M State- Fergus Falls: Beck and his students exhibit will run until Sept. 15.
