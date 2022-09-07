New York Mills – The New York Mills Regional Cultural is pleased to announce its fall 2022 arts learning workshop schedule. Join them to learn new art skills and create your own jewelry, bowls and mosaics! The creative fun begins on Sept. 9 and continues monthly through December.
2022 Fall Workshop Schedule at a Glance:
Friday, September 9 @ 12-2PM: Beaded jewelry
Wednesday, October 19 @ 10AM-12:30PM: Felted & beaded bowls
Wednesday, November 9 @ 10AM-12:30PM: Glass mosaics
Saturday, December 3 @ 10:30AM-1:30PM: Stamped mixed metal jewelry
All are invited to join for a variety of arts learning experiences at the Cultural Center this fall! Workshops take place in the main floor Cultural Center Gallery and are open to all ages 16+ unless noted otherwise. Please pre-register so that they can plan adequately; simply email at info@kulcher.org or call 218-385-3339 to sign up.
On Sept. 9, from 12 – 2 p.m., learn about and make beaded jewelry with Missy Sundheim. Create your own include bracelets, malas, or necklaces using stones, crystals and wood beads. Sundheim will guide you through the design of your own beautiful, beaded jewelry, discussing the types of natural beads and meanings of the stones. All materials provided. Cost: $25 for non-members, $20 for members. Limited class size.
On Oct. 19, from 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., make two felted & beaded bowls with JoAnn McFarlin. Be ready to fall in love with the process of making wet felted bowls. You will use wool roving, soap, water, a resist and a little agitation to create two bowls and then embellish with beads or charms. All materials provided. Cost: $50 for non-members, $46 for members. Limited class size: minimum 6; maximum 12.
On Nov. 9, from 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., learn about glass mosaics with JoAnn McFarlin. Create a stunning glass on glass mosaic using a variety of stained glass shards and shapes. Learn the techniques of cutting glass, color composing, and tips on adhesive. Finished piece is approximately four by six inches and could be a lovely gift for someone on your Christmas list or a perfect treat for yourself. All materials provided. Cost: $50 for non-members, $46 for members. Limited class size: minimum 6; maximum 12.
On Dec. 3, from 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., join Cheryl Bannes to make your own stamped mixed metal jewelry. In this workshop, Bannes will lead you through the process of making your own personalized necklace or bracelet. All materials provided. Cost: $35 for non-members, $30 for members. Limited class size.
Interested in getting that lower member price for these workshops? Just become a Cultural Center member! Annual memberships start at just $30/year. Visit kulcher.org, stop by, call, or email to learn more. They are happy to answer any questions you may have. Oh, and by the way, members get discounts on concerts and in the gift shop, too.
Questions or ready to reserve your spot? Email info@kulcher.org or call at 218-385-3339.
