The work of the late Charles Beck and five of the artists he inspired will be celebrated during a public reception for “Beck and His Students: An Alumni Art Exhibit” on Jul. 27, at M State’s Fergus Falls campus.
The reception for the unique student/teacher art show is from 4-6 p.m., with comments at 5:15 p.m. from the five featured artists: Chuck Christianson, Mary Guttormson Erickson, Jim Fletcher, Scott Gunvaldson and Bruce Thompson.
All five were students of Beck at the college, where he taught from 1960 to 1987, with their recent works showcased along with M State’s extensive collection of Beck’s works.
Beck died in 2017 at the age of 94, and “Beck and His Students” commemorates what would have been his 100th birthday this year. A prolific painter and woodcut printmaker, Beck was inspired by the rural landscapes of Otter Tail County and grew to become one of Minnesota’s most recognized artists.
“Beck and His Students” opened in the Charles Beck Gallery at the college May 15 and will continue through Sept. 15. The exhibit is open to the public.
Chuck Christianson
Fergus Falls resident Chuck Christianson worked in the carpentry field as well as in the arts, and he currently frames Charles Beck woodcuts for the Kaddatz Galleries.
What works are you showing in the Year of Beck exhibit?
I’m exhibiting five abstract oil on canvas paintings; all are mounted to an aluminum composite panel. They’re an exploration of color and texture.
How did Beck influence your life and artistic career?
My own artistic output has been tremendously influenced by Charlie’s aesthetic. He taught by example. At the beginning of a session, rather than lecture, he would often begin to paint or draw. He wasn’t always satisfied with the work at hand, but this approach allowed his students to find their own path.
He often waited to see what I could accomplish. When he did offer a suggestion, it was direct, and I listened. I am still seeing what I can accomplish, and I am still listening.
This is the fourth in a series of articles featuring Beck’s former students talking about how he influenced them as a teacher, mentor and friend.
