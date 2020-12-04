Victor Manuel Marales appeared before Eighth District Court Judge Amy Doll Friday from the Douglas County Jail on two murder charges and a a charge of arson in connection with the death of a woman Wednesday morning in Ashby.
According to court records, the 28-year-old Ashby resident was charged with three felony charges including murder in the second degree-intentional, murder in the second-degree felony and arson in the first degree. The murder charges both carry maximum penalties of 40 years in prison. The arson charge carries a 20-year prison sentence and/or a $20,000 fine.
A Rule 8 hearing has been set for 10:45 a.m. Monday before Doll.
According to the complaint, Grant County Sheriff Mark Haberer answered a call at 8:30 a.m. The call involved a report of a suspicious person. Haberer met with a party who had made the call and was friends with Marales (a/k/a Roberto Vasquez Jr.). He indicated to Haberer that his friend was acting very strangely.
Haberer made contact with Marales but had difficulty communicating with him because of a language barrier.
The reporting party indicated to Haberer the defendant had told him he had burned down “the apartment building” and the defendant also alluded to the possibility that someone was inside the apartment. Haberer was told Marales lived with a girlfriend.
Haberer transported the defendant to his apartment building, located at 102 Main Street, where the sheriff could smell something “hot” once they reached the second floor. They did not see any smoke until the defendant opened the door to his apartment at which point both men were overcome with smoke from an active fire. Haberer then called for the fire department and back-up assistance.
After the Ashby Fire Department, which is located directly across the street from the apartment building, rolled a unit and extinguished the upstairs fire, a firefighter discovered the body of a deceased female in an upstairs apartment. The fireman added that it appeared she had been assaulted. He also reported that blood was seen inside the apartment and in the hallway outside the apartment.
The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension assisted the Grant County Sheriff’s Office in an investigation Wednesday. BCA Special Agent Robert Santoro and Grant County deputy Jonathan Danner interviewed the defendant. Marales admitted bludgeoning his girlfriend to death with an object which was believed to be a dumbbell. In a search of the apartment law enforcement officers found dumbbells inside.
The body was transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office in St. Paul. A release from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office indicated the identity of the deceased will be released after a preliminary autopsy is conducted and family members are notified.
“The investigation led to this arrest,” Haberer said Thursday.
The main damage was confined to one apartment. Haberer said three to five people in the building’s other three apartments were displaced but they were not injured.
Fire Chief Rob Risbrudt said Ashby firemen were on the scene for approximately two hours. Mutual assistance was provided by the Dalton and Elbow Lake fire departments.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office was also brought in to investigate.
