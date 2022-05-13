Local longtime volunteer and guardianship advocate Joyce Lacey of Ashby has decided to make a run for the top spot in the state — the governor’s office.
Lacey said the main reason she decided to run for governor is because she would like to advocate for people who are forced into guardianships or conservatorships.
Lacey said that for at least the last three years she has worked with area legislators. Among them, former Minnesota House Rep. Bud Nornes (R-Fergus Falls) and Sen. Torrey Westrom (R-Elbow Lake) on a bill of rights for wards of the state.
“Unfortunately wards of the state are prisoners of the state. There are some people that need guardianships, but probably now about 90% of the people that are in guardianships are there because somebody wanted to make money off of them. They’re not incompetent and they don’t need a guardianship,” said Lacey.
Lacey continued, “These victims of probate court injustice continue to be chemically restrained with harmful drugs, even to the point of death, and forced to live where the guardian so chooses them to live. A guardian can force their victim on hospice, even though their ward has no terminal illness, to be drugged to death. The will and desires of those under guardianship or conservatorship is totally ignored.”
Lacey says Westrom has authored a bill, SF 1462 that is moving through the Senate right now.
According to the Minnesota Attorney General’s office, under Minnesota law conservatorships and guardianships are used to appoint a person when an individual is unable to make personal decisions or is unable to meet his or her financial needs, even with appropriate technological assistance.
Other issues that Lacey is passionate about include education, constitutional rights being denied individuals (in which she references Dr. Jeff Horak who had advocated a parent's right to choose whether children should be mandated to wear masks in school) and states that she is totally against defunding police to maintain law and order.
Lacey has an extensive record of volunteering and has given her time and financial resources to many organizations including serving on the Steering Committee for the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation Race for the Cure, Relay for Life Leadership Committee, Alzheimer's Association Memory Walk Committee, director of the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation Midwest Walk and Roll, Leukemia Light the Night Walk Committee, Co-chair for the Minnesota Stroke Association Walk, MS Society Walk, Muscular Dystrophy Association Telethon, Cystic Fibrosis Climb for the Cure, American Diabetes Association Walk Committee and Expo volunteer and the American Heart Association Walk Committee chairperson.
Lacey has earned three degrees from M State Fergus Falls, the University of Minnesota Morris and the Lutheran Brethren Seminary.
So far, Lacey has spoken at an event with the Young Republicans and hopes to get to speak and earn some delegates at the Minnesota Republican Convention May 13-14, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Over 2,200 delegates and alternates from Minnesota’s eight congressional districts will gather to endorse candidates for statewide races and is the Republican Party of Minnesota’s first visit back to Rochester since 2014.
Earlier in her life, Lacey said she received a scholarship for Barbizon Modeling School and graduated to go on to do modeling, worked as local sports reporter in radio and in television, served as the assistant to the executive producers for "Let's Bowl" on Comedy Central, worked on dozens of films, taught school, worked in theater, served as a pastor and was honored as a Wall Street Journal and USA Today Best Selling Author.
In addition to her volunteer service, Lacey has served on the Navy League of the United States, Minnesota Council as Vice President of Outreach, the Minnesota Submarine League vice president of media relations, Sons of Norway treasurer, American Legion Auxiliary Executive Committee on Youth, June Lynne Lacey Foundation chairperson, ambassadors of the St. Paul Festival and Heritage Foundation Committee Chair and on the Northwest Synod Council.
Lacey realizes that her candidacy is an uphill battle, but hopes she can make it through the Republican primaries being held on Aug. 9 this year.