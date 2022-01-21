In the midst of a nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases, the Biden administration launched an effort to get free at-home COVID-19 tests into the hands of Americans. This comes a week after Biden announced that the U.S. would be ordering 1 billion tests to make this possible.
On Tuesday, Jan. 18, a website that every American can visit to order free COVID-19 tests was opened to the public, a day before its officially scheduled launch on Wednesday.
So far, the website, COVIDtests.gov, seems to be running smoothly and Americans have been able to easily access the site and request their free COVID-19 tests.
Those interested in receiving tests may order four tests per household, which will be delivered straight to their mailbox. The site says the tests should be shipped out 7-12 days after ordering.
Once on the site, the click-through button will bring users to a United States Postal Service site with a brief form. All one needs to do is fill out the simple form and the tests will be on their way. No financial information or health insurance information is needed.
The tests that will be delivered are rapid antigen tests, not PCR tests, and will give a result in 30 minutes. The tests can be used whether a person has COVID-19 symptoms or not and whether a person has been vaccinated against COVID-19 or not. This will provide relief to many people who need to take a test prior to a gathering, if they are feeling ill or after exposure to someone with COVID-19.
For those who need more than four tests, private insurance companies are now required to cover the cost of at-home rapid tests. This means insurance holders can and should be reimbursed for tests purchased at pharmacies or other retailers.
