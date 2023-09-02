As Canadian wildfires continue to rage, quality of the air in the northern parts of the United States continue to suffer. With air quality sometimes reaching unhealthy levels as fall sports seasons are underway, the question was raised: How does the air quality index affect you athletes who are participating in outdoor activities?
Independent School District #544 Athletic Director Derek Abrahams and Lake Region Healthcare Athletic Trainer Todd Grothe shed some light on the topic.
In previous years, the Minnesota State High School League's weather policy including guidelines regarding cold, heat and lightning, adding air conditions effective for the 2023-24 school year, which are based on U.S. Environmental Protection Agency standards.
"If the AQI reaches 200, we must move all things inside or cancel/postpone," explained Abrahams, who collaborates with the athletic trainer on duty to make decisions concerning weather-related events.
Grothe clarified that "some may have some difficulty at (an AQI) 150 rating and above," which is indicative of more sensitive populations. "My soapbox item is to be properly medicated before any problems arise. Many folks with an asthma diagnosis do not use their medicines properly and some if not all who suffer may be under medicated."
When exerting oneself outdoors amidst unhealthy air conditions, asthmas and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease are the most common illnesses to watch for.
Keeping an eye out for signs and symptoms of struggle are always important, but even more so during extreme temperatures and instances of poor air quality.
"As a certified athletic trainer, I watch for shortness of breath, wheezing and lightheadedness," Grothe stated. "More acute things to watch for are chronic fatigue and lower than normal strengths."
Abrahams stressed, "We are following the guidelines as well as educating our coaches to look for signs and taking precautions if we notice our athletes are having respiratory or breathing issues regardless of what the AQI says."
While the guidelines set and followed for postponements, cancellations and relocations are determined locally for home games, away games are determined by the hosting school. "The home site makes the determination along with their assigned officials," Abrahams concluded.
Additional information about AQI is available online at airnow.gov, with MSHSL information available on their website: mshsl.org.
