Lurch

Fergus Falls cross country runner, Ty Lewis, during a recent meet. Air quality and athletes continues to be closely monitored.

 Submitted

As Canadian wildfires continue to rage, quality of the air in the northern parts of the United States continue to suffer. With air quality sometimes reaching unhealthy levels as fall sports seasons are underway, the question was raised: How does the air quality index affect you athletes who are participating in outdoor activities?



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?