This is one in a series of articles written by students who received scholarships in 2022 awarded through the Fergus Falls Area Dollars for Scholars chapter. The purpose of these articles is to thank the community for its support of students and their higher education goals.
My college experience thus far has helped me grow and mature beyond what I anticipated. Attending the University of North Dakota has provided me with many opportunities to advance in both my career and with personal growth. I am thankful for my parents for allowing me to decide where to advance my education. It is comforting knowing you have a great support system back home.
Currently I am double majoring in Business Economics and Entrepreneurship. I have enjoyed all of my professors who have really broadened my view of business and helped me develop a true passion for Economics. I did however experience quite an adjustment when learning how to study for these classes. I spent countless late nights in the business building perfecting my studying techniques trying to learn the most I can about the things that interest me most.
I have joined a few clubs and organizations since starting school which has helped me find many amazing friends. I joined a campus ministry called Chi-Alpha who puts on a church service every Tuesday as well as one of their bible study groups which meet every Thursday. Along with these I have joined UND’s new Entrepreneurship Club that meets every Thursday, which I am the Treasurer of. Through involvement in the process of starting a new club, I have developed many business skills.
Aside from my classes I have been able to continue many things that I enjoyed back in Fergus Falls. In high school I really enjoyed lifting weights and treated it like another sport. I am thankful for UNDs great wellness facilities which has allowed me to continue advancing with this passion. Another thing that I've been able to continue in college is volunteering at Young Life ministries. I got to help lead a group of middle school boys for a couple years from Fergus in high school and now I get to lead a group of middle school boys from Grand Forks in college. Both of these activities have given me a lot of fulfillment and helped me develop better time management and communication skills.
Some of the most influential people in my life came from Fergus Falls. Whether it was from school, internships, or extracurriculars, these people have helped to make me who I am. One thing I've appreciated is how I am able to apply some of the skills I learned in athletics in my life. The mindset I developed through sports has helped me be persistent in my advancement in my career and grown a desire in me to be the best I can in anything I do. The more new experiences I try, the more I appreciate the people and experiences that helped me grow up.
I would not be where I am today without the support of my family and friends, coaches and teachers, or our small community. I want to thank Dollars for Scholars and the community for their gift towards my education. I look forward to the day where I can impact someone as greatly as you have me. My education at UND continues as I head into the spring semester with new friends and opportunities.
Owen Hanson is a 2022 graduate of Kennedy Secondary School and is currently attending University of North Dakota in Grand Forks. He is the recipient of the Beverly Gerhardson Paulson Memorial Scholarship and the Joan & Gordon Bakken Scholarship. For information on making a donation for scholarships, contact Fergus Falls Area Dollars for Scholars, 601 West Randolph Ave, Fergus Falls, MN 56537.