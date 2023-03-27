Celebrating Women

Heather Dorow, pictured with her dog, Hemi, was selected as one of 10 women in Jeney Christensen's celebrating women promotion in March 

 
 Submitted

Jeney Christensen had a deep desire to honor women who have impacted the Fergus Falls community. She did not want to see the women overlooked.



