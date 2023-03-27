Jeney Christensen had a deep desire to honor women who have impacted the Fergus Falls community. She did not want to see the women overlooked.
She is the owner of Peney Cakes Cupcakery. She began doing something special every month when she started in 2020. When March neared, she had an idea to celebrate women for the that month. Christensen stated her reason for beginning this promotion, “I wanted to give back to the community and so I chose March for celebrating women.” Only ten women were chosen. She further commented, “As women we spend too much time knocking each others’ crowns rather than fixing them. I wanted to change that. In a patriarchal society, there is enough infighting.” Finally, she expressed, “If women can work together as a team then we can change the world for the better.”
In the past she originally sent cupcakes with flowers. This year she wanted to do a little more than previous years. This time she included the artwork of Nancy Valentine, lotion and soap from Soapworks Naturals with a gift card to the store, a voucher for a beautiful bouquet and a necklace with another gift card. Next year, Christensen wants to get more people involved in the process, such as Emily from Sugar High and Sam from Free Soul Candle. Those selected this year were Cindy Holte from Mr. Sign Company and Amanda Wach from Fergus Falls Taekwondo. The other eight winners’ names were: Lorri Ibach, Alison Olson, Naomi Schliesman, Tonya Lohse, Erin Smith, Heather Dorow, Laura Nelson and Emily McCune.
For a base criteria for selection, Christensen asked herself a question: Why should this woman be celebrated? Christensen also determined that the women chosen should not only have impacted their families around them, but also their community. An example would be one who started a business. It takes a lot of courage, determination and an immense amount of planning in order to begin an endeavor like starting one’s own business. This year, when the candidate’s responses came in, Christensen laid the questionnaires out without the names of women who sent them in. In this way, she could determine who impacted the community and who deserves to be nominated. This prevents any biased influence from seeping into the selection of candidates. Ultimately, this way keeps it fair.
In the future, she is hoping to use a point system to make it more of a simple procedure. During this month, ten women were chosen for celebrating women nominations out of thirty women that applied. Finally, Christensen also mentioned that the process starts at the beginning of February, ends in the same month and is promoted on social media such as Facebook.
In closing Christensen desired to express her sentiment, “I wish people knew how many stellar women we have in our community.” She further explains, “The women in this community should not be underestimated.” The efforts and endeavors of the Fergus Falls women must neither be overlooked nor overshadowed. They must shine.