Minnesota’s Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) Commissioner Steve Grove visited Aura Fabricators in Fergus Falls on Mar. 23. The woman-and minority-owned manufacturer produces everything from steel bridges and other structural steel components to ornamental metal work. It employs nearly 50 people and have been in their Fergus Falls location since August 2017.
Grove, along with representatives from several area businesses, toured the Aura Fabricators Fergus Falls facility and spoke with a few employees about their jobs.
Sonmor says one of the biggest challenges they face at the moment is enough workforce, and addressed the issues during a question and answer session with Grove, following the tour. “I know with the infrastructure bill coming, that’ll solve a lot of my problems when it comes to the workforce. I think we're just lower dip on the repercussions from COVID-19," explained Sonmor.
“Our business was deemed essential and a critical part of the infrastructure, so we were never shut down; but there have been some repercussions and concerns the workforce side," emphasized Sonmor, adding that they had some "headaches" prior to the pandemic.
Aura Manufacturing has tried to make it as competitive as possible to attract more workers. “We’ve always had good benefits. When the pandemic was happening we actually increased our overtime to 1.75 as a rate, just to try to keep our workers motivated to keep coming to work, and I also let them put in overtime, because I didn’t know if we were going to get shut down over COVID-19 with everybody getting sick. We still have to get our work out the door.”
Grove said they have been hearing these challenges from most businesses statewide.
“We want to help employers to access pools of labor in our state that might be traditionally overlooked, trying to look at the numbers there. Ultimately wage growth is a part of that story and there’s only so much of that you can pass on to your customers too, it is challenging,” said Grove.
Steve Schoeneck of Otter Tail Power said another element is having to compete with other neighboring states for workforce who are offering much better incentives. “We’ve seen a lot of pressure from central North Dakota that is very impressive to attract workers to that area. North Dakota is very aggressive …they’re walking people through the process, I think we could do a lot more of that in this area.”
Grove said he really appreciated the feedback from local business owners, elected officials, community developers and other leaders at Aura Fabricators. "I’m excited to have their input inform DEED’s work as we continue working on an equitable economic recovery with communities around the state.”
Grove also addressed the online job portal DEED offers, calling it "antiquated," and stated that it looked like something from 1997, and needed to be updated to make it easier to use for a prospective workforce.
Greater Fergus Falls hosted the tour, and Sonmor serves on the board of directors with the organization, a non-profit economic development organization that supports and grows the area business community by retaining existing businesses, revitalizing our local economy and recruiting new entrepreneurs and innovators.
Additionally, Sonmor was recently awarded the Sue Cronin Vanguard Golden Shovel Award for women pioneers in business and construction. The award recognizes exemplary efforts and actions in the implementation of DBE program principles and desired outcomes.
Sonmor said, “Owning and operating a business is never an easy venture. However, true entrepreneurs know that you must take these challenges head on and realize that the trials are never forever. It’s an indescribable feeling of accomplishment when you achieve your goals despite all of the obstacles; and in reality, no matter the outcome you’ll ultimately be stronger and wiser because of it."