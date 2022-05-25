This spring has been one of the best of my life. As this is my first ever column in the Fergus Falls Daily Journal, I would like to extend a warm Hello and G’day to all who read these pages!
I’ve been away from Minnesota for a long time, and that’s why this springtime is so special for me. I left for the Navy in 2012, and was lucky enough to serve in Japan for the last three years of my six years in. After leaving the Navy in 2018, I moved to Brisbane, Australia to study English and journalism. I’ve been incredibly fortunate in where I’ve been able to work and study in the past 10 years and I’ve seen amazing things. No matter where I went, however, I always found myself dreaming of lake country, and I hope that one day I’ll be able to express in words how good it is to be home.
I’ve always had a keen passion for anything outdoors. Growing up in Minnesota I was immersed in nature and wildlife whether I liked it or not — and how could you not like it (mosquitos and ticks notwithstanding). I enjoyed school as a kid, but as the bus would rumble and tick down the gravel road towards a day of fluorescent lights and dry erase boards, I would enter a daydream of being outside that lasted until the final bell rung away the last minutes of the day. Since I can remember, the call to be outside has been unceasing and I have had no choice ever since but to relent and follow it.
This spring I followed that passion into the awakening wetlands and gullied oak prairies on a mission to harvest my first quarry ever with a bow –- a spring tom turkey. I’d like to share this saga with you in weekly installments until the tale is complete. The following is the story that unfolded once I purchased my archery tag and dusted off arrows that hadn’t been loosed in nearly 10 years.
Episode 1: Arrival
It’s pitch black and dead cold as I crack the door of my parked 4runner and the first thing I hear is the primordial yet melodic song of sandhill cranes emanating from the frozen marsh just across the road.
As I encumber myself with all my gear, the straps of my new ground blind and turkey decoys bite into my neck and shoulders and I’m glad I’m wearing a woolen base layer — it’s about 25 degrees, but it’s still air, and I’m thankful for that. The gravel road I’m walking on will be more akin to a trough of freshly pumped concrete in a few weeks, but for now it’s frozen solid.
I elect to forgo the headlamp and use my memory of the terrain to find my chosen ambush site. Through years of early morning kayak launches to fish off the Australian coast, I discovered that a headlamp was a hindrance in the pounding surf; the human eye is an impressive structure and I found that as long as I gave it time to acclimate to the predawn black, the more attuned it became at judging waves and other hazards in the surf zone.
I thread my way off the road and onto an ancient wagon path, tripping over the odd bleach-white cow bone and skirting fresh cottonwood stumps that you could park a small car on. The line of ancient trees had been cleared in an effort to restore the native prairie on the parcel, and as the morning begins its gradual shift into an indescribable glowing palette, I can see that goal has clearly been achieved. I’m home, and I know why I came back.
I hope that these words were as fun for you to read as they were for me to write! Please come back next week for the subsequent installment in this turkey tale. Until then, as my Aussie mates would say, get amongst it!
Wildlife Fact: Once extirpated from Minnesota through hunting and habitat loss, the Eastern wild turkey was reintroduced through a restoration initiative which has since been one of the greatest conservation success stories in Minnesota’s history — the turkeys we enjoy now throughout the lakes region are descendants from an original group of 29 birds that were trapped in Missouri and subsequently released in Houston county over 50 years ago!
Warm regards,
Tor