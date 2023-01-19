Nothing is more frustrating than sudden water line freeze-ups during the winter.
With some of the extreme temperatures we’ve had this winter, homeowners and landlords need to be vigilant to avoid the consequences of frozen pipes that can empty a wallet, as well as causing extreme frustration.
According to the American Red Cross, severe damage can occur to pipes that are exposed to severe cold like water supply pipes in unheated interior areas like basements and crawl spaces, attics, garages, or kitchen cabinets. Pipes that run against exterior walls are also very susceptible.
The city of Pelican Rapids, in a recent newsletter provided some common sense tips to help prevent water line freeze-ups.
Leave utility room doors open and clear space around the waterline. This will allow heat that is circulating to reach the pipes directly. Also recommended is to remove the contents of vanity cupboards and leave the doors open. Again, stripping away one more layer that the heat has to get to.
A great tip as well is to leave snow cover over the area where your lateral water line runs from the curb stop to the house.
The time that a property is most susceptible for a water line freeze is when no one is home.
Hans Ugstad with Ugstad Plumbing and Heating in Fergus Falls said a good prevention idea is to run faucets with a trickle, which will keep water flowing.
If a homeowner discovers that the pipes have frozen, Ugstad recommends shutting the main line down right away and trying warming up the home as quickly as possible.
The American Red Cross also recommends using heat tape, a space heater (don't leave it unattended) or a warm hair dryer on the pipe.
Homeowners are also advised to watch for the unintended consequences of sewer or septic backups if running water continuously especially at lake homes or lower elevations.
Another tip for protecting water lines prior to freezing is to seal gaps with sealant, which reduces or eliminates cold air from penetrating. It is recommended to use a water resistant caulk which will close these gaps which allow cold air in.
A space heater can also be used to quickly heat a cold room, but open the taps a tiny bit to allow the gradual thaw to come through the line. Do not run space heaters unattended under any circumstances, however.
Some contractors may use a commercial device manufactured specifically to thaw frozen water lines.
