Recognition for a job well done is always appreciated. Such recognition was given to Daily Journal Media staff at the Minnesota Newspaper Association (MNA) Awards Banquet in Brooklyn Center last week.
MNA, one of the oldest newspaper associations in the United States, is "the voluntary trade association of all general-interest newspapers" across Minnesota, with over 260 members. MNA acts on behalf of newspaper press within the state to enhance the quality of the state's newspapers by offering education, opportunities for training and development, promotion of fair and trustworthy journalism and enhancing the public's understanding of free press in society.
The 2022 Annual MNA Convention was held Jan. 27-28, offering training and information sessions on various topics, including, but not limited to new content, building relationships, the importance of history, advertising and social media.
The awards banquet, held Thursday night, presented awards to individuals and newspaper organizations who were judged on multiple forms and style of content, and who earned "top three" recognition state-wide. College journalism was also recognized in their own categories. Well over 3,000 submissions were judged and considered for these awards.
Daily Journal Media and staff earned a total of seven awards — four individual and three organizational.
"The awards are a testament to the quality of work being done on a daily basis at the Daily Journal, and I am very proud of our staff," expressed Ken Harty, publisher of the Daily Journal.
Under the leadership of Harty, former managing editor, Zach Stich, and current managing editor, Heather Kantrud, the Daily Journal newsroom was awarded first and second place recognition (General Reporting and Use of Photography as a Whole, respectively).
The advertising department, with a tremendous show of teamwork, was awarded third place honors (Advertising Excellence).
Deb Erickson, recently retired graphic designer, earned three second place individual awards (Best Advertisement, Design Portfolio and Use of Color in Advertising).
"With over 20 years working at Daily Journal, it is nice to go out with a bang!" Erickson smiled.
Kantrud earned second place in the "Herman Roe Editorial Writing Award" for her article, "A joyful journey: Local mothers discuss raising children with Down syndrome." The "Herman Roe Editorial Writing Award" is a highly sought after award honoring a man who gained national recognition as an editor. The award has been presented annually for over 50 years.
"To say that I feel honored would be an understatement," Kantrud shared of the awards she accepted on behalf of herself and the Daily Journal staff. "I work with the best people, who put their best foot forward day in and day out, and I can't think of a group more deserving of these honors. I'm extremely proud to be a part of this team."
Daily Journal Media participates in the MNA Convention and Award Banquet on an annual basis, taking advantage of the opportunity to learn and grow alongside the best of the Minnesota newspaper community.