Minnesota moved to Phase 3 of its reopening plan on Wednesday, allowing for indoor dining at 50% capacity with 6 feet of distance between parties. Many restaurants in Fergus Falls felt ready to reopen on Wednesday while others chose to wait a little longer.
Restaurants were only given a little over a week to prepare for Phase 2 and then again for Phase 3, leading to some scrambling to ensure everything is ready and in compliance with government regulations. “There was a lot of frustration with that, but, you know what, it worked itself out, it was fine,” Jeff Saunders, manager at Mabel Murphy’s said. Mabel Murphy’s wasn’t able to reopen outdoor seating until Tuesday, the day before indoor seating opened, as they tried to prepare their deck for customers. “We were very happy with the guests we were able to have out on the deck and everybody seemed to enjoy it. Everything has gone well so far.”
The city stepped in and helped provide restaurants with picnic tables, as well as allowing some parking lots to be cordoned off, but, according to Union Pizza & Brewing Co. owner and Fergus Falls mayor Ben Schierer, people seemed hesitant to come out. “The city reached out to all the restaurants and tried to be a partner in providing the picnic tables, that was a big help … quite frankly, people weren’t really ready to go out in the numbers that we were hoping, I think,” he said. “I think it’s going to take a little bit of time for some people to feel comfortable again. We’re just going to work through it and continue.”
Reopening indoors was a little easier to get off the ground, with some restaurants rearranging the dining room and others simply closing off some tables. “We had to make a lot of changes. There’s a lot of tables that were moved around, of course everything is six feet apart, there’s missing tables from the floor,” Saunders said. “Our seating at the bar itself, we don’t have right now because it’s one of the main walkways out to the deck, so we’ve just kept that clear for right now.”
The Viking Cafe, however, has chosen to forego opening up indoor seating for now. “We’re not ready for it, there’s so many restrictions,” owner Pat Shol said. “It has to do with us and our customers, not what the governor tells us we can do. It wouldn’t be the experience that would be good for us right now, at this point in time.”
In the meantime, they’ll be continuing pick-up services. “The only reason why the Viking is here is so we can have customers inside to dine, but there’s just everyday, minute by minute, there’s so much information and things change all the time. We have to make the choice that’s right for us, for our customers, for everybody,” Shol says. “We’ve been here 53 years, we’re going to be here as long as we foresee. … We’re doing this for the long-term, we’re going to make sure it’s the right choice for everybody.”
In addition to Union Pizza and Mabel Murphy’s, other local restaurants that have reopened indoor dining include Fiesta Brava, Don Pablo’s Mexican Family Restaurant, Fabled Farmer, Socials Bar & Grill and Steel Wheels. VFW Post 612 will reopen on Tuesday, June 16, with weekday hours 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday noon to 10 p.m. The kitchen will remain closed for the first week or two, but bar food will be available. Cafe 116 and The Viking Cafe will remain closed to indoor dining but will continue providing pick-up.
