After two years of pandemic-inspired changes, the traditional Empty Bowls fundraiser will return to M State’s Fergus Falls campus on Apr. 21.
The fundraiser is in its 16th year and supports the Salvation Army’s efforts to fight hunger within the local community. Since its inception, Empty Bowls has raised more than $60,000 for the Fergus Falls Salvation Army’s food program.
Lori Charest, ceramics instructor at the college and the organizer for the annual event, said area artists and former students met Mar. 4 and created more than 300 ceramic bowls for the fundraiser. Current M State ceramics students also create bowls to donate.
With financial support from Thrivent, Double A Catering will provide the soup – chicken wild rice, tomato basil and a broth-based option – and Falls Bakery is donating bread for the meal.
Empty Bowls was canceled in 2020 at the start of the pandemic. Last year, Charest and A Center for the Arts (AC4TA) Executive Director Michael Burgraff organized a soup-free socially distant event at AC4TAA in downtown Fergus Falls, where guests received the bowl of their choice and a copy of the event’s popular chicken wild rice soup recipe.
“It is great to be back on campus but so gracious of AC4TA to host last year,” Charest said.
For a suggested donation of $20, diners will receive their choice of soup in a handmade pottery bowl, which they can then bring home. Serving is from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone