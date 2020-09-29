Trinity Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls will be hosting an event in October called “Back the Blue Drive Thru BBQ” to show support for local law enforcement. The church is raising funds to buy a gift for each uniformed officer in the Fergus Falls Police Department and, with cold weather upon us, the church’s Rev. John Christensen thought a barbecue would be a great way to do it.
Christensen, who served as a police chaplain in Ramsey County in the early ‘90s, says, “I have a lot of respect for what police officers have to go through. With the recent activities decrying policy brutality and whatnot, I just couldn’t sit by and let that narrative play out when I think a lot of people do have respect for law enforcement and they want law enforcement to be available to them. I just feel like people need to know they’re appreciated and it gives the people in our community an opportunity to tell police officers that they’re appreciated.”
Due to COVID-19, the church didn’t want to do anything indoors but they still wanted to be able to do something. Their parking lot is set up like a loop so cars enter the loop, drop off their donation, drive forward to pick up however many meals they need, packed up in a bag, and drive forward again to pick up a bottle of water before exiting the lot. People will be present to help direct traffic if needed.
“It’s going to be a pork barbecue on a bun, we’ll have Smitty’s world famous baked beans, cup of coleslaw, a pickle on the side, bag of chips and a water,” says Christensen. “The barbecue sauce is on the side so if you have a favorite at home, you can use your own or you can use that one, we’re not adding the sauce.” Some of the food was donated by Silver Dollar Saloon in Elizabeth and Dairyland in Fergus Falls, and additional help was provided by Service Food Market, Thrivent Financial, McDonald’s and others. Meals will also come with a small cardstock sign reading, “Back the blue,” and, “Thank you law enforcement.”
The money raised will go toward buying each uniformed officer on the Fergus Falls Police Department a gift card for Service Food Market. If they raise more money than expected, they hope to also include a gift for the rest of the police department staff. “I think that community support is important and there’s not a lot of opportunities to say, ‘Hey, thank you, we actually do appreciate what you’re doing,’” Christensen said.
The barbecue will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1150 W. Cavour Ave., in Fergus Falls, from 4 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. or until they’ve run out of meals.
