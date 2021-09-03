After a long, tough year for live music and performing musicians, the Fergus Falls Concert Association (FFCA) has announced that live, in-person concerts are taking the stage once again. The FFCA kicks off its 2021-22 concert series this month, jam-packed with world-class performances in a variety of musical styles.
The FFCA has been putting concerts on for the local community for 83 years. Starting in 1938, with the goal of enhancing the arts in the community, the nascent FFCA put on its first concert series and hasn’t stopped since. In a recent interview with Jeanne Jensen, board president of the FFCA, she describes the excitement and anticipation for the upcoming season.
“Everybody is just so excited to have live music and to perform live music,” says Jensen.
Jensen sadly recalls how the previous year robbed audiences and musicians of the joy of performing. The FFCA was faced with many challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic and multiple concerts were canceled, including the Presidio Brass concert and Tony DeSare concert, both of which have performed all over the country for many major symphony orchestras. Fortunately, both of these groups are coming back to Fergus Falls this year. Concertgoers can expect a wide range of other performances this season from various genres including folk, classical, and even an Elton John tribute.
“We have a great lineup of a variety of performances,” says Jensen, “We strive to have something of interest for everybody.”
COVID-19 precautions will still be in place this year. Most of the concerts will take place at Kennedy Secondary School (KSS) and Jensen says the FFCA plans to follow the school district guidelines on COVID-19. The balcony of the KSS auditorium has also been opened for the concerts, expanding the room capacity to 1,200 patrons, making plenty of room for those who desire a socially distanced experience. Jensen recently spoke with the FFCA’s booking partner, Allied Concert Services.
“I was told there may not be as much interaction between the performers and the audience as there might have been in the past,” she says.
A small downside to pay for live musical performances after a long year of canceled shows.
Another special addition to this year’s series will be the announcement of the 2020 and 2021 FFCA Music Scholarship winners. On opening night, Ben Schierer of KSS will be awarded the 2020 scholarship and Silje Ronnevik of Hillcrest Lutheran Academy and Alaina Bailly of KSS will be awarded the 2021 scholarships. These deserving student musicians will receive $1,000 each to support their musicianship.
The FFCA membership drive concluded on Aug. 31, but those who are interested can still get tickets to this series.
“It wouldn’t be possible without community support,” says Jensen, expressing gratitude to patrons and businesses for their support. Tickets are available at Victor Lundeen Company, on the FFCA website, or by calling any of the FFCA board members. Tickets will also be available on opening night, Sept. 11, at KSS.
