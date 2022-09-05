Originally conceived in 1844 as a refuge for London youth surrounded by the dire conditions resulting from the Industrial Revolution, the Young Men’s Christian Association has been serving communities across multiple continents for over 150 years.
With 2,700 locations in the United States alone, the YMCA exists as the U.S.’s largest nonprofit community service organization. The YMCA maintains a vision of strengthening communities by empowering young people, improving the health and wellbeing of people of all ages and inspiring action in all of the locales in which they exist.
The Fergus Falls YMCA has been a touch point for area families since 1967 and has existed in its current location since 1972. The facility has gone through various renovations and expansions and currently stands at 90,000 square feet with over 4,000 members; the center employs over 100 staff and is augmented by numerous volunteers all working to emphasize Christian principles to help build and encourage healthy spirits, minds and bodies for all.
Emily Stawarski describes a fall focus of the center of getting back to normal after years of restricted program offerings due to the pandemic: “I think our biggest thing is bringing back our families. It’s been a rough couple years for everybody, of course, but our families have taken the greatest hit.”
Programs for children of all ages include swimming lessons, flag football leagues, volleyball and basketball clinics and even Nerf nights, which are evenings designed around popular Nerf blasters and feature dedicated courses arranged in the gyms.
Stawarski mentions that initiatives such as home school programs and after school care offerings are largely returning to normal, along with the majority of youth programs offered before COVID impacted many businesses and gyms: “That’s the biggest goal – to get back to normal.”
With returning events such as the annual Halloween party and family bingo nights beginning in November, there is something for everyone to get involved with at the Y. The YMCA is unique in the fact that no potential member is turned away due to an inability to pay – more information on current programs and membership can be found at the following: fergusfallsymca.org.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone