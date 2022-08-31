Greetings,
We are on the cusp of a brand new school year and on behalf of the entire Fergus Falls Public School District I can state that we are very excited to see our students return to school! This column will be the first in a three-part series on updates within the Fergus Falls Public School District. I will focus on the district’s vision in this column. The following week’s column will go into more depth on curriculum and instructional updates. The third column will provide an update on facilities.
Before diving into vision, it’s always good to look at the district’s mission statement. Think of the mission as our purpose.
The mission of the Fergus Falls Public School District is to prepare productive and engaged members of society by creating an environment where all students reach their full potential.
Lofty words? Perhaps, but we believe those words reflect our ongoing commitment to our students. As parents, we see our children — full of promise — and want every opportunity for them to fulfill their potential. The same sentiments should be felt by our community, state and nation. For us to be our very best, it means that we foster the growth of each child’s knowledge, aptitudes, skills and interests. In return, they become the next generation of employees, servicemen and women, entrepreneurs, neighbors and civic leaders.
The district’s vision is the outcome we are seeking to achieve. This may be information that you have read in other columns I have written, but it is important to continue to share the vision with our community because you are an instrumental part in making it happen.
CORE KNOWLEDGE
To maintain a competitive advantage in the employment world and to be well-equipped to meet the challenges of daily living and derive personal satisfaction and well-being, it is essential that our graduates embrace the concept of lifelong learning and develop mastery of key foundational knowledge. Among the foundational knowledge areas: language arts literacy, numeracy, scientific literacy, personal financial literacy, arts literacy and vocational literacy. Students should be able to organize and prioritize their time. They should have knowledge of career paths and how to plan their path to a desired career. Students will also need to be knowledgeable in the use of various technologies including how to best utilize technology for effective communication. Students will have core knowledge in obtaining and maintaining their physical, emotional and cognitive well-being.
COMMUNICATOR
Our students will develop strong communication skills. They will be articulate writers and speakers and able to effectively communicate in front of a group of people. Students will be able to communicate globally and demonstrate effective collaboration skills as a member of a work group or team. To be an effective communicator also means that students are present, focused, active and engaged listeners who are able to accurately process meaning when communicating with others. Students will be aware of social media responsibility, etiquette, protocols and can filter potential social media threats and misinformation.
CREATIVE PROBLEM-SOLVER
Our goal is to create students who have outstanding problem-solving skills. Students will be aware that most problems have a wide array of potentially effective solutions. We want students to experience failure and frustration — not in a negative way, but as a conduit to learning and resiliency. Students need to be open-minded, curious and adaptable. Students must be able to collect data and apply analytical skills. Students will develop strong critical thinking skills to include inductive and deductive reasoning, the ability to use the principles of design engineering and the scientific method.
CONTRIBUTING CITIZEN
Otters should have pride in themselves, their school, their community and their country. We want our students to have respect and appreciation for the freedoms we have as U.S. citizens. We acknowledge that we each have a responsibility to be agents of change — actively engaged in efforts to improve our local community, state and country. We want to cultivate the idea that through serving and stewardship, students can positively impact the world around them. It is essential that we develop cultural awareness so that we might better understand, accept and communicate with people who may have different knowledge, customs and beliefs than our own.
CHARACTER
It is recognized that the character of an Otter is as important to us as any academic ability. An Otter should live life passionately while always adhering to the highest standards of personal integrity. Otters approach life being mindful and considerate of the thoughts and feelings of others. Graduates will be confident, self-disciplined, and self-directed. They should see themselves as courageous leaders, having the ability to determine their own futures and to positively impact the world around them.
Embedded in this work is forming meaningful relationships with our students. As the years have progressed, I have forgotten some of the things I learned in school. I haven’t forgotten the people. I was blessed to have school staff take a special interest in my life. I still communicate with one of my former teachers on a fairly regular basis and I will remain deeply indebted to her for all that she did to support me and challenge me as a student. All of our students deserve this level of attention.
Our vision outlines a 21st Century education that prepares our students for today and for tomorrow. It outlines necessary knowledge and skills to be a successful contributing member of society while also preparing them to interact with a global community. It equips them to be active problem solvers who can overcome challenges and the inevitable setbacks that are part of life. Most importantly, our vision provides our students with the confidence to pursue and achieve their hopes and dreams.