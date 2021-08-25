As heading back to school looms ahead, Fergus Falls students are in the midst of preparing for the 2021-22 school year.
The first day of school is slated for Tuesday, Sept. 7. School is resuming either completely on-site and in the classroom or completely online.
Letters with teacher assignments for the lower grades went out this week, shared Independent School District 544’s Elaine Jahnke. Higher elementary, middle school, and high school students can expect to receive their class schedules and teacher assignments next week. In addition to these mailers, school supply lists are available online or at local retailers.
Back to school open house events are approaching on Wednesday, Sept. 1. “We are hoping for a great turnout,” shared Superintendent Jeff Drake.
There are currently no mask mandates in place within the state of Minnesota; therefore, the school district is strongly recommending masks for all students and staff, though they are not required.
Also online is an updated calendar for the school year, which contains a change to the previously released calendar. This calendar is updated as changes to the school’s scheduling are determined.
Additional information regarding the 2021-22 school year can be obtained by accessing the school’s website, fergusotters.org.
