Many will tell you that there is no substitute for experience. But it is also a fact that in a world dominated by constant technological changes, a person’s work experience may not quite stand up to the challenge of a 21st century job.
Greg Hanson of Fergus Falls was in such a spot until recently when he was recruited into an Experience Works training program. The Arlington, Viginia-based organization operates a Senior Community Service Employment Program (SCSEP) in nine states according to national director of operations Andrea Bridgewater.
The program is for people 55 and older who are unemployed with limited or no income.
Bridgewater was in Fergus Falls Tuesday on a recruiting swing with employment and training coordinator Louise Sollid, once a recruit herself who now covers a 16-county area in northern Minnesota for the organization.
“We have this area, the Otter Tail area, that we have openings in,” Bridgewater said. “What the program does is that it works with individuals who are 55 and older, who would like to get back into the workforce. Maybe they need to update their skills, maybe it has been awhile since they worked and they want to learn the latest and greatest software. We place them with a nonprofit, such as the Salvation Army, for a certain number of hours each week. While they are here they are helping the agency complete their duties as well as learning a skill and having something new to put on their resume and hopefully it is a stepping stone to a new job.”
Hanson might be 66, but he is a bear for cleaning and Lt. Anthony Nordan of the Salvation Army in Fergus Falls has appreciated his contributions to keeping the Salvation Army’s building on East Vernon Avenue looking sharp.
Nordan said Hanson is technically a volunteer at the Salvation Army, not an employee.
“He doesn’t work for us, he volunteers,” Nordan said. “There is a real distinction here.”
In his three weeks of retraining, Hanson has already found projects to undertake in the building that Nordan did not assign him.
The Salvation Army is one of the many “host agencies” for the Experience Works.
“We work with all nonprofits, all government agencies, the hospital, the sheriff’s office, courthouses. We place a lot of folks in clerical positions, reception-type positions, custodial maintenance, teachers aides,” Bridgewater said.
“It has been an awesome place to work,” Hanson said. “People are so friendly here.”
Hanson collects a paycheck from Experience Works, which is funded by the United States Department of Labor.
There are many reasons people enjoy their work but one that is all too often overlooked is self-respect.
“I would say that is a big, big part of it,” Bridgewater said.
