Erhard is the premiere destination for the type of Fourth of July celebrations that people remember from when they were growing up. All of the floats, candy, fun and games and family. This year also marks a major milestone with 2021 being the 45th anniversary of the Erhard Fourth of July parade.
As most normal summertime events gear up, the Erhard Fourth of July committee has already been working on making this year’s event one to remember.
Normally, the festivities are put on every year by the donations and money earned at the parade the previous year, but with COVID-19 shuttering most events in 2020 that was not an option for the organizing committee this time around.
Committee member Brittany Tollefson says by far, the largest fundraiser is the yearly raffle.
“The purchase of tickets for the raffle helps to ensure the parade can continue in the coming years and allows the committee to make donations toward community projects and events throughout the year as well. The drawing will be held at 2 p.m. at the Erhard community park. Raffle tickets are available for only $5 each and can be purchased throughout the day in town at all local businesses. There are hundreds of dollars in gift certificates and merchandise donated by local businesses that are up for grabs,” said Tollefson.
This year there will also be a prize given for the best decorated parade float.
“The committee will pick the top five best decorated floats to be voted on by parade attendees on their Facebook page shortly afterwards. The event will also be adding a vendor fair in the park as well. In addition, a bean bag tournament will be held. Registration will be open for that until 1 p.m. with the tournament starting at 2 p.m. Also, pedal pull for the kids is coming back this year. Registrations will be open until 1 p.m. and start shortly after that,” said Tollefson.
This year’s parade will start at 11 a.m. with line up starting in the park at 9:30 a.m. In past years, about 130 units have been involved in the parade, and some years Erhard has seen thousands of people turn out from all around the regional area.
A beer garden and food vendors and a band in the park will start at noon and run until 4 p.m. This year the group “Jacked Up,” out of Fargo will be the featured band.
