State Representative and small business owner Jeff Backer was unanimously endorsed for a fifth term by west and northwestern Minnesota Republicans at the House District 9A convention held in Fergus Falls on Saturday, Apr. 23.
“It is an honor to receive the support and backing of local Republicans so I can continue my fight against the Tim Walz and metro Democrats whose policies have helped fuel the highest inflation in over 40 years. I also want to carry on my support for our local law enforcement agencies to help ensure safer communities for families, continue my work on standing strong for rural values and help return control of education back to parents,” Backer said.
Backer was nominated by Jennifer Sutton of Pelican Rapids and Erik Viergels of Fergus Falls. At the convention, Backer spoke of the importance of supporting families and small businesses, standing strong for the 2ndAmendment, protecting life from conception to natural death, the importance of medical freedom, protecting parents’ rights and using the state surplus for permanent middle class tax relief and eliminating the tax on social security benefits.
The convention was chaired by Former Minnesota State Representative May Liz Holberg, and was attended by 141 delegates representing each of the four counties in the new House District 9A.
Backer is a member of the Environment & Natural Resources and Health Finance Committees, and the Behavior Health Policy Division as well as co-chairing the Center to Advance Greater Minnesota.
Backer has served as a state representative in House District 12A for four terms. Prior to his election to the Minnesota House, Backer served on the Browns Valley School Board and was the former three term mayor of Browns Valley. In addition, Backer has served as a volunteer EMT for the Browns Valley Ambulance Service for nearly 27 years. Backer is married and has one daughter. The family attends Zion Lutheran Church.
More information about the Jeff Backer for House campaign is available by contacting Backer directly at 701-361-1909 or visiting the campaign’s website at jeffbacker.com or Facebook at “Backer of MN House.”
(The New House District 9A includes all of Grant, Traverse and Wilkin counties and the western Otter Tail County including the cities of Fergus Falls and Pelican Rapids.)
