Otter Tail County Sheriff Barry Fitzgibbons issued a release Monday concerning Otter Tail County deputy Kelly Backman who was charged Friday with misconduct of a public official and fourth-degree DWI during the pursuit of a wanted suspect on Oct. 2, 2020.
In the release, Fitzgibbons pointed out that the alleged facts in the criminal investigation are “disappointing” and “not indicative of the high standards we set for law enforcement personnel.”
Fitzgibbons added that with the criminal investigation now completed, an active administrative investigation will now be carried out. Fitzgibbons stated he will be unable to comment until completion of the administrative investigation.
Backman and Otter Tail County deputy Michael Wing were involved in a law enforcement sting in Fergus Falls the evening of Oct. 2 which ended in a fatal crash. While in pursuit of a vehicle being driven by Cody Freitag, a suspect with active warrants, the suspect’s van ran a stop sign at the intersection of West Cavour Avenue and North Union Avenue at high speed. The collision between Freitag’s eastbound vehicle and a northbound vehicle, resulted in the death of Steve and Diane Christianson, residents of North Marien Street in Fergus Falls. Freitag was injured in the collision and placed under arrest. He was charged Oct. 7 in Seventh District court with two counts of felony criminal vehicular homicide and two felony counts of fleeing a peace officer.
Immediately after the crash, two Fergus Falls police officers were called in to help with the criminal investigation. Both county deputies were asked at that time to provide a voluntary blood sample. Wing complied and the result of the screening showed no alcohol or controlled substances in his system. Backman refused to provide a blood sample but did provide a preliminary breath test that showed no presence of alcohol. Backman was observed and accompanied at the sheriff’s office until a blood sample could be drawn.
The results of the sample indicated that Backman tested positive for Alprazolam (an anti-anxiety med), which he was prescribed, but also fentanyl and norfentanyl, a Schedule II controlled substance, while acting in his official capacity as a deputy. The quantitative test results showed a level of 3 ng/ml of fentanyl and 1.7 ng/ml of norfentanyl. According to the report, a therapeutic range for fentanyl is 1 ng/ml, indicating that Backman was under the influence of fentanyl during the time of the pursuit.
Further investigation called into question certain discrepancies involving some of Backman’s work as a narcotics investigator.
“I think the criminal complaint kind of speaks for itself as far as the investigation and the outcome of the investigation,” Fergus Falls Chief of Public Safety Kile Bergren said Monday morning.
Otter Tail County administrator Nicole Hansen said Monday that most Otter Tail County employees are not drug tested. She added that according to county policy, law enforcement officers “can be drug tested as part of a physical and we can also request drug or alcohol testing if there is a reasonable suspicion.”
Otter Tail County Attorney Michelle Eldien said Monday that if any lawsuits are forthcoming they would first be presented to the office of the county administrator. Hansen said she had not received notice of any lawsuits in connection with the Oct. 2 incident.
Eldien’s office has been forced to drop about a dozen cases in which Backman was a key witness.
Asked for comment Tuesday Eldien said: “Because of pending criminal matters it is not appropriate that I comment further.”
Both deputies were placed on paid administrative leave by the sheriff’s office following the Oct. 2 incident. Wing returned to duty a short time after the incident. Backman was not returned to duty but is still employed by the sheriff’s office.
Due to the fact it was a conflict case, all evidence collected by the Fergus Falls Police Department against Backman was turned over to the Clay County Attorney’s Office in Moorhead. Clay County Attorney Pam Foss reviewed the evidence last Thursday and approved the charges. Foss said she could not offer comment on an open case or investigation but she does expect to be the prosecutor when Backman’s case comes before the court. As of Monday, she did not know when Backman would have his first appearance.
Judge Kevin Miller signed the charges Friday afternoon in district court. The charge of misconduct of a public officer carries a maximum penalty of a year and/or $3,000 fine, and the fourth-degree DWI charge carries a maximum penalty of 90 days and $1,000 fine.
