Former Otter Tail County deputy Kelly Backman has been formally sentenced following a petition to enter a guilty plea with the Otter Tail County District Court for a gross misdemeanor charge of misconduct of a public officer/employee, in exchange for dropping misdemeanor fourth-degree DWI charges.
The sentencing order, signed by Judge Michael D. Fritz on Friday, May 28, stipulates that Backman is scheduled to begin electronic home monitoring by June 15, or report to jail by the same date. The balance of the sentence, 335 days, would be stayed for a period of two years. As well, Backman is placed on supervised probation for two years and ordered to pay a fine of $1,000 along with a $75 surcharge and $10 library fee. He also has to successfully complete a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations.
As previously reported in the plea petition, his attorney, Kevin J. Short of Minneapolis, said Backman had already completed an in-patient chemical dependency program in the state of Maryland and was living in a sober house with 14 other men in Maryland, attending daily AA meetings and working full time for a company that was owned by his AA sponsor.
Backman and another deputy were involved in a law enforcement sting on Oct. 2, 2020, which ended in a fatal crash. Immediately after the crash, two Fergus Falls police officers were called to help with the criminal investigation.
Both deputies were asked at that time to provide a voluntary blood sample. Backman refused to provide a blood sample but did provide a preliminary breath test that showed no presence of alcohol. Backman was observed and accompanied at the sheriff’s office until a blood sample could be drawn. The results of the sample indicated that Backman tested positive for Alprazolam (an anti-anxiety med), which he was prescribed, but also fentanyl and norfentanyl, a Schedule II controlled substance, while acting in his official capacity as a deputy.
