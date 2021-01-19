Following the pause in youth sports, Balance Gymnastics Center in Fergus Falls has reopened with regular programming.
“Balance Gymnastics Center is so excited to be up and running again,” said owner Tiffany Jennen. “We are so glad to be the Otter gymnastics team’s training center for the 2021 season.
“We have recreational classes available for all abilities ages 18 months-18 years. In addition to typical gymnastics classes, we are offering three-hour day camp opportunities when ISD 544 is out of session and birthday parties on Saturdays and Sundays. These are a great opportunity to give gymnastics a try without a huge time commitment. Our Xcel Team has a few spots available for ages 5-14 if you are interested in taking your gymnastics to the next level by joining a team that practices twice a week.”
Contact Balance Gymnastics Center via email at balancegymnasticscenter@gmail.com or visit their website at www.balancegymnasticscenter.com.
