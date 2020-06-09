Greater Fergus Falls (GFF) is pleased to announce that one of their early entrepreneur initiative clients has successfully launched a new business in downtown Fergus Falls.
Welcome, Balance Gymnastics! Tiffany Jennen, with the help of friends, family, and the gymnastics community, was able to swiftly convert a portion of the former Shopko into a full-scale gymnastics training facility in a matter of a few months.
Balance Gymnastics, located at 226 E. Lincoln Ave., offers recreational and competitive gymnastics training for boys and girls ages 18 months to 18 years. Due to COVID-19, summer classes are limited as recommended by the Minnesota Department of Health, but classes and summer camps are available now. Recreational level camps run weekly and are two hours per day, four days per week. Competitive USA Gymnastics Xcel training camps are three hours per day, four days per week, for two weeks.
Balance Gymnastics will begin more traditional weekly gymnastics classes after the Fourth of July. The facility also offers birthday parties and can currently provide this service for groups of 10 or less. To learn more and to register for camps, please visit balancegymnasticscenter.com or email balancegymnasticscenter@gmail.com.
River’s Edge Investments closed on the property in April. Manager Donavan Rogness said, “We are excited that Balance Gymnastics could occupy a part of this building. They are a great asset to our community and this is a great location for them. We wish them the best of luck and are excited to see them grow!”
Jennen relocated and started a family in Fergus Falls over 10 years ago. Her lifelong commitment to the community, paired with 30-plus years of experience in gymnastics, afforded her a prime opportunity to create a fun yet professional space for physical activity and enrichment through the sport. Balance Gymnastics hopes to foster joy, friendship and the spirit of community!
Jennen said, "Greater Fergus Falls was a key component in this journey. Annie and NeTia responded to my needs in a timely fashion, helped me sort through facility options and connected me to true professionals in our community that guided me as I needed it," she continued, "After over 30 years in the sport, opening Balance Gymnastics Center is an unbelievably golden opportunity for me! I am determined for it to be a place that enriches life in Fergus Falls!"
Additionally, Jennen is currently working with the ISD 544 School District to become an official
training center, to provide pre, post and summer training options for Otters high school gymnastics.
GFF CEO Annie Deckert said, “We are so pleased to have met Tiffany, and to have helped her turn her dream into reality! We welcome Balance Gymnastics to our downtown community and are grateful for her commitment to making Fergus Falls even better!”
