Balance Gymnastics Center (BGC) purchased the former Ben Franklin property located at 130 West Cavour Avenue in downtown Fergus Falls. This relocation will expand their main floor space from 10,800 square feet to nearly 18,000 square feet. The owners will begin retrofitting the property in July and anticipate opening later this fall.
BGC offers recreational and competitive gymnastics training for boys and girls ages 18 months to 18 years. Recreational classes include parent or caregiver supported programming for ages walking through age five, traditional recreational level gymnastics, BoyZone, cheerleading and homeschool physical education programming, competitive USA Gymnastics Xcel team training and other developmental team programming that runs year-round as well. BGC is also proud to be the ISD 544 Otters Gymnastics training training center and provides off-season training for Otter gymnastics. In addition to the valuable services offered, the relocation and expansion of this business will result in the retention of nearly 20 jobs and the creation of up to 10 new jobs in the Fergus Falls community.
Owner Tiffany Jennen said,“This has been an exhausting, multiple year journey scouring our community for a permanent facility that meets the unique needs of the sport, but it’s a great example of how hard work can pay off.” She continued, “I truly believe every community’s children should have access to the benefits of gymnastics and now I am confident I have acquired a space that will serve our community for years to come! I am so thankful for the community’s support as my staff, family and I work to enrich young people’s lives through gymnastics!”
The Jennens have been working with Greater Fergus Falls through their Entrepreneur Initiative to receive free and confidential one-on-one coaching and technical assistance. The program provides in-person, virtual or hybrid coaching options for start-ups and technical assistance to existing business owners. More is available online at greaterfergusfalls.com/entrepreneurs. They also worked with Bremer Bank to receive New Market Tax Credit (NMTC) financing, which provides capital to increase investment opportunities in communities with distressed census tracts. (Chad Landmann: 218-998-6603.)
GFF CEO NeTia Bauman said, “We’re thrilled to have assisted BGC in securing a permanent home for their growing business while leveraging incentives like the New Market Tax Credit.” She continued, “Facilities like this are beneficial amenities that improve our local quality of life, therefore enhancing economic impact.”
BGC will continue offering summer programming at their current site, located at 226 East Lincoln Avenue. More about BCG can be found by visiting balancegymnasticscenter.com or following them on Facebook @BalanceGymnasticsCenter.
