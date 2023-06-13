Balanced

Balance Gymnastic Center owner Tiffany Jennen, staff and gymnasts find their balance outside of new location in the former Ben Franklin property. 

 Submitted

Balance Gymnastics Center (BGC) purchased the former Ben Franklin property located at 130 West Cavour Avenue in downtown Fergus Falls. This relocation will expand their main floor space from 10,800 square feet to nearly 18,000 square feet. The owners will begin retrofitting the property in July and anticipate opening later this fall.



