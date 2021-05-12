Fergus Falls will be celebrating its sesquicentennial, with newly designed street banners for the 150th anniversary in 2022.
Jean Bowman, executive director of Visit Fergus Falls, said in the coming days residents will see a total of 178 new street banners being installed on light posts throughout the city. The banners are an illustration of the iconic City Hall clocktower, with the addition of the years 1872-2022, and were designed and produced locally by Otter Tail Power Print & Mail Services, and printed by Tag-Up of Fergus Falls.
Bowman added, “Next year is the sesquicentennial of Fergus Falls. Because we so infrequently have funds to create new banners, the group working on that event agreed this was a great way to start letting people know that a milestone is coming up.”
For visitors who access Fergus Falls from Exit 54, on the west end of the city, Bowman says these banners will usher them into the core of downtown. In past years there were only banners on the 46 downtown light posts.
“The new lights along Lincoln Avenue toward I-94 all have the right hardware for including a welcoming banner, and poles along the south side of Lake Alice and in Kirkbride Park are also included, “ Bowman said.
The new street banners were made possible in a partnership with Greater Fergus Falls and an anonymous donor. The last time Visit Fergus Falls updated the banners was in 2016, and they have not been able to update them until now, due to budget constraints.
Bowman also noted that the city does not produce or pay for the banners.
Fergus Falls incorporated as a village on March 2, 1872, under an act of the Minnesota Legislature.
