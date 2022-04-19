Greater Fergus Falls (GFF) is pleased to announce that they are partnering with Fergus Brewing Co. to co-host the community’s first annual BarCamp event on Saturday, May 7, from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at Fergus Brewing Co.
BarCamp is an ad-hoc gathering born from the desire for people to share and learn in an open environment. It is an intense event with discussions, demonstrations and interaction from attendees 13 years and older. Whether it’s business/entrepreneurship, creative/arts, technology or baking, this event has an audience for any passion.
BarCamp Fergus Falls is free and open to the public, but in the spirit of participation, all attendees must contribute by either by filling a 10-minute slot (speak, present, demonstrate on a topic of choice) or by volunteering at the event (set-up, clean-up, session facilitate/timers, etc.). Pre-registration is not required but all attendees will register their topics the day of. ILT Academy will be on-site to offer a 60-minute Lean Startup Workshop for any entrepreneur, innovator or idea person, as well.
GFF’s CEO NeTia Bauman said, “This is an informal yet intentional opportunity to bring people of all backgrounds and levels of expertise together to share their passion and knowledge.” She continued, “It’s an interactive way to build community and capacity to attract business, workforce and people.”
Local and state-wide entrepreneurs, innovators, critical thinkers, artists, instructors, musicians and small business owners are invited to attend. To learn more about BarCamp Fergus Falls, visit the facebook page @greaterFFMN or greaterfergusfalls.com/events. Questions can be directed to Patricia Wahl at 218-321-2079.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone