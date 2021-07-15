When it comes to animal rescue, every single gesture or compassionate act makes you part of the solution. There are obvious ways to support our work by donating supplies or cash but you can also choose to become more directly involved with the dogs and cats by becoming a Humane Society of Otter Tail County (HSOTC) volunteer. Some volunteers prefer to cuddle and play with cats while others prefer to walk dogs or throw a ball for them in our fenced yard areas. Whether you can give an hour a month or you can make it part of your weekly routine, every little minute makes a difference in the socialization of our animals.
We also need volunteers to do animal photography, animal transport, handyman repair, lawn care, or assistance with special events. And of course you don’t have to walk dogs or pick up poop to help us out. You can simply use your social network platforms to educate, like, share, comment, or pass along the photos of animals waiting to find a home. We are currently seeking an enthusiastic individual willing to help increase our social media presence and we welcome you to give us a call if you have an interest in learning more.
There are several ways to financially give to the HSOTC without the donation directly affecting your bank balance. Log onto www.amazonsmile.com and simply designate the HSOTC as your charity of choice and then a portion of every purchase you make through Amazon Smile will come to us directly. The HSOTC also has an account set up at Krupke’s Consignment in Fergus Falls so when you bring your “gently used” clothing or household items to them, please designate that the sale of your items go to HSOTC. Our website has an option to make a monthly donation to the shelter and of course, we hope you will remember us in your annual charitable giving and estate planning.
And lastly, please grab your two-legged and four-legged friends and c’mon out to support the HSOTC and these awesome local establishments at one of our upcoming events: BARK and BREWS will be held at OutState Brewery in Fergus Falls on Saturday, July 26 …. and Fergus Brewing in Fergus Falls on Saturday, Sept. 11 ... both 12-5 p.m.
There will be door prizes, silent auction items and dogs are welcome on the outdoor patio areas! Woofda, we hope to see you there!
