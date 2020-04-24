On Friday, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office announced that Kellie Anderson, 35, of Barnesville has been arrested for felony criminal neglect.

According to a release, Barnesville police and Clay County Sheriff’s Office responded to Sanford Hospital in Fargo for a report of child neglect Thursday.

After an investigation, Anderson was taken into custody. The child later passed away and will be taken to Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.

Sign up for our email newsletters



Load comments