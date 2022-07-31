MacKenzie Barry’s community college experience was just a little different than that of the average student.
That’s because the M State Fergus Falls alumna was enrolled in college courses while still in high school in Battle Lake. Barry began taking online classes from M State Fergus Falls in 2009 because she wanted to get a head start on her postsecondary education.
That decision paid off in more ways than one: It allowed her to advance her academic studies and provided a low-pressure way for her to get a feel for what college would be like.
“M State helped me mentally prepare for what was expected at the college level,” Barry explains. “I was able to explore the college experience and the responsibilities that come along with that.”
Finding the right career path
After graduating from high school, Barry went on to study at Minnesota State University Moorhead. While there, she earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting and a master’s degree in accounting and finance. Although Barry had an idea of what her future career would look like prior to college, she eventually found herself on a slightly different path.
“My undergraduate degree is in accounting, and I always thought I would become a certified public accountant,” she explains. Her internship sent her in another direction, though. Barry first interned at Eide Bailly in Fargo and quickly realized accounting wasn’t the right fit for her. She shifted gears and interned at Merrill Lynch, an investment management company. That’s when Barry finally felt like she was on the right path.
“I knew finance and investment was the field I wanted to be in and decided that it was most important to me to make a difference in my own community,” she says.
Her hard work and dedication made it happen. In 2015, Barry opened an Edward Jones office in her hometown of Battle Lake. While she worked hard to make her dream happen, Barry credits her early start at M State for helping make it a reality.
“M State definitely helped me prepare for where I am today. I am a homebody, so moving away to college was a big deal,” she says. “It allowed for an easier transition from high school to college. Because of that, I felt well-prepared for the intensity of adjusting to the college experience.”
Paying It forward
Barry encourages other students to take advantage of similar opportunities to earn college credits while in high school. In addition to jump starting their education at a much lower cost, it offers the chance to build personal relationships with instructors — something that’s not always possible at larger universities. Her desire to help students prepare for and excel in college is one of the reasons why she joined Fergus Area College Foundation, where she currently serves as president.
“I want to help make a difference in the lives of students. Financially, I had no help for college from my family. I knew I was on my own, and I recognize that there are so many students in the same shoes,” she explains. “Having a foundation that is so passionate about students is important to me. We are here to help and want to do so in any way we can!”
Curious about the options available to future college students? Learn more about earning college credit while in high school https://www.minnesota.edu/academics/k12collaborations.