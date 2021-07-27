Fabulous foursome

The Fabulous Blackwood Quartet will perform at Basswood Baptist Church in Richville July 30.

The Fabulous Blackwood Quartet, a group that brings the word of Christ to listeners through song, is performing in a free concert at Basswood Baptist Church in Richville on July 30 at 7 p.m. 

The group, which tours regularly, had its beginnings in 1934, when brothers Roy, Doyle and James Blackwood, along with Roy’s son, R.W., formed The Blackwood Brothers Quartet. A beloved and respected gospel group, the quartet reconfigured itself following a plane crash in 1954, leaving the group short members. Cecil Blackwood and bass singer, J.D. Sumner stepped in to fill in the gaps. In 1986, Cecil’s son, Mark, joined the family, forming the Fabulous Blackwood Quartet as an adult in 2012. 

A free-will offering will be received and a luncheon will be conducted following the concert. 

Load comments