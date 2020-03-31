When looking for the finishing touch on my bathroom beautification project, I struggled to find the storage containers to put out on display. Nothing would match my color selections and I got frustrated. Then I got the most delightful and inspiring Christmas gift, my co-worker gave me a homemade gift of a decorate old jar. Funny part, I gave her the jars and she gave me the inspiration.
I’m a remodeler, gardener, painter, baker and lastly, a reluctant crafter.
If I can do it, anyone can.
Inspiration: I find the best inspiration is to copy someone else. I received a Christmas present from a co-worker, Sabrina Toso, and it was the inspiration that I needed.
Materials: When I bought my house, I found several old jars in my basement… Perfect. Left over paint I used on my bathroom walls, the best way to have a perfect match. One can of spray paint for the final touch.
1. Clean your jars and lids, make sure they are dirt free for best possible coverage. Let them dry thoroughly.
2. I picked my design, mint green jars with brown lids and then I started my prep work. I taped off the top of the jars where the lids would screw on.
3. Protect your surroundings from your mess and lay down some newspapers before you begin. I recommend The Daily Journal for your protection.
4. Paint the big parts first. You can always go back and touch up later. I recommend two coats for best coverage.
5. While your jars are drying, take the time to paint your lids. I found two or three coats of spray paint is best.
6. Remove protective tape and add the lids, you are now ready for a new set of bathroom storage containers.
