A Battle Lake business owner was a no show at hearings for two separate cases stemming from a massive case involving multiple charges of failure to file tax returns and wrongfully obtaining assistance, among other charges.
An omnibus hearing and first appearance was scheduled for Aug. 21, for Margaret F. Haviland, 47, of Battle Lake. Haviland’s business, Granny’s Pantry in Battle Lake, failed to file sales and use tax returns for multiple periods from May 2017 through May 2022 and failed to pay sales tax for multiple periods from July 2017 through May 2022.
However, due to serious medical problems, she did not make it to court.
According to Haviland’s attorney, Lousene M. Hoppe, in a request for a continuance, Haviland “continues to be hospitalized with a serious health condition that will prevent her from appearing at the hearings … counsel has conferred with the prosecutor handling both cases against Haviland regarding this request to continue the omnibus hearing and the first appearance to a date at least 60 days after August 21, 2023. The State does not oppose this request,” states the document.
The serious medical condition was disclosed in a confidential non-public document.
Also in a separate case filed in June, Haviland has also been charged with multiple counts of wrongfully obtaining assistance and perjury-in any writing-under oath, all new felony charges in addition to the original 70 felony counts.
According to the complaint filed in June, an Otter Tail County Fraud Investigator received a fraud prevention investigation referral from Otter Tail County Human Services regarding medical assistance benefits Haviland’s household received through the State of Minnesota on an intermittent basis since 1996.
The complaint further states that “During that time, she was required to complete numerous applications and renewal forms under penalty of perjury by acknowledging with her signature that she was aware she would be subject to prosecution for fraud and or perjury for providing false information. She failed to report the self-employment income she earned from her business to Otter Tail County Human Services and the Minnesota Department of Human Services under program rules, applicable Minnesota statutes and federal regulations.”
Court documents also reveal that an investigator determined that Haviland applied for Minnesota Health Care Programs for her household from December 2017 through Nov. of 2021, and failed to declare the self employment income she was earning. By not disclosing the self-employment income, she received Medical Assistance and MinnesotaCare benefits she was not otherwise entitled to receive,” states the complaint.
Later, the investigator sent a letter to Haviland requesting to meet. She left a voice message saying she could not meet and did not provide any business records as requested by letter. Then in January of 2022, a referral was made to the Minnesota Department of Revenue after learning Haviland had not filed a tax return for almost 10 years and failed to meet with the investigator or provide additional information.
Court records say that in January of this year an investigator obtained 2017-2021 estimated tax deficiency documents from the Department of Revenue that revealed Haviland was earning approximately two to four times the allowable annual income level for a household of four receiving Medical Assistance and or MinnesotaCare benefits.
While a follow-up court date for Haviland was scheduled during the Aug. 21 hearing, Hoppe said she hasn’t been able to speak to her client since late June and that her family were the only ones allowed to talk to her at this point.
Hoppe also stated that while Haviland was briefly improving at one point, she was admitted back into intensive care for the undisclosed medical condition. Her attorney also revealed that if she does improve, she would still have to go through intense therapy. Hoppe asked for and was granted a 60 day continuance with a new hearing date set for Oct. 23 in Otter Tail County District Court.