CHARGED

Margaret Haviland, 47, of Battle Lake.

 Submitted

A Battle Lake business owner was a no show at hearings for two separate cases stemming from a massive case involving multiple charges of failure to file tax returns and wrongfully obtaining assistance, among other charges.



